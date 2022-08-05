Read on www.dbusiness.com
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
howafrica.com
Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise
Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
dbusiness.com
Tamara Rambus Named to CARE House of Oakland County’s Board of Directors
CARE House of Oakland County, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers the community an array of programs focused on the identification, treatment and prevention of child abuse based in Pontiac, announced Tamara Rambus as its newest member of the organization’s board of directors. Rambus is an independent human resources...
dbusiness.com
Armada Township’s Blake’s Farms Announces New York Expansion Plans
Blakes Farms in Armada Township in northern Macomb County — maker of Blakes Hard Cider, farm-style foods, and other products — is building a $9 million, state-of-the-art processing facility in Walcott, N.Y. that is set to go into operation in the fourth quarter of this year. Blake’s Farms...
dbusiness.com
Forbes Under 30 Summit Coming to Detroit Opera House Oct. 2-5
Forbes announced its 2022 Under 30 Summit, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will take place Oct. 2-5 at the historic Detroit Opera House and virtually, convening more than 2,500 young leaders and entrepreneurs who are paving the path forward in their respective fields. The Under 30 Summit is an immersive experience...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Jack Nicklaus to Headline Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Jack Nicklaus to Headline Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout. Jack Nicklaus, arguably the greatest...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
Detroit News
Southfield Center owner defaults on loan
The fate of the Southland Center mall in Taylor is uncertain as its owner has defaulted on its commercial mortgage-backed securities loan. New York City-based Fitch Ratings Inc. said in a commentary last week that New York City-based Brookfield Properties defaulted in July on its maturity payment. The development was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School
With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
Fire destroys dilapidated $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena
A fire has destroyed a dilapidated house near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit whose owner is one of the last arena district "holdouts" who has not sold their property to the Ilitch family organization. The fire started in the predawn hours of Monday morning and the house's charred ruins continued to smolder throughout the day. The two-story wood house, at 2712 Cass Ave.,...
dbusiness.com
Tracee J. Glab Named Executive Director of the Flint Institute of Arts
The Flint Institute of Arts (FIA), located in the Flint Cultural Center, has appointed Tracee J. Glab as its new executive director. Glab, who has served as the FIA’s curator of collections and exhibitions since 2009, began the role in July. She succeeds John B. Henry, who announced his retirement this year.
Detroiter's love for his city and Obama come together during festival
James Ford speaks proudly about participating in the 16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day. However, for Ford, the number 44, not 16, is the number that moves him to action, as Ford will demonstrate during his Obama Weekend Festival, which began Friday and will extend through Sunday. Inspired by the 44th President of...
'We miss him dearly.' Family of missing Detroit barber asks community for help
Family of missing Detroit barber David Woodger gathered during a Crime Stoppers press conference Monday to ask the community for help to bring their loved one home.
HometownLife.com
Plans approved to redevelop former Birmingham post office building for retail, residential
Few changes were made to keep the proposed five-story mixed-use development on the western side of downtown Birmingham moving forward toward becoming real. The improvements planned at 320 Martin were first reviewed by the city's planning board earlier this year, with planning board members taking a look at the final site plan for the project at their meeting July 27.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous house for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burns down
The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down early Monday morning in the Cass Corridor. The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently not known.
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
dbusiness.com
Baldwin Center
Baldwin Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Pontiac that seeks to feed, clothe, educate, and empower the underserved population of the city. It offers drive-thru or walk-up hot lunches from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 212 Baldwin Ave, stating its serves more than 30,000 healthy meals annually. It offers access to its clothes closet by appointment. Other programs include K-8 after-school programs, food deliveries for senior citizens, winter hats and gloves, and more.
Detroit News
Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?
Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
Temptations' 'Ain't Too Proud' musical finally makes its way home as Detroit run begins
The Temptations' stage musical, said Detroit-born playwright Dominique Morisseau, isn’t simply about one of the most fabled groups in R&B and popular music. It’s also "a tribute to this city," she said. ...
chevydetroit.com
Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli
Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
