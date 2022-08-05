The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now

A.O.C. Brentwood

This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade.

Angelini

The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.

E. baldi

Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row outings. Justin Bieber, Jason Bateman and Al Pacino are among the recent celeb visitors.

Great White

Laid-back California vibes meet Cal-Coastal cuisine (polenta fries, avocado dip) at Great White’s two on-trend locations — Larchmont Village and Venice.

The Grill on the Alley

An industry stalwart, it’s where big hitters like Jeffrey Katzenberg and WME’s Rick Rosen dine on classic Cobb salads, Dover sole and steaks. “It’s a commissary — a very expensive commissary with better food,” Rosen once told THR .

Hamasaku

Tucked away in a corner of a West L.A. strip mall, the Michael Ovitz-owned sushi bar attracts movie stars and moguls — some of whom get a roll named after them on the menu.

Hinoki and the Bird

The California-meets-Silk Road hideaway in Century City is a stone’s throw from CAA in the base of a luxury condo tower, meaning it practically doubles as the agency’s cafeteria.

Jon & Vinny’s

The popularity of the original in the Fairfax District — from James Beard Award winners Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo — helped birth additional locations in Brentwood and in View Park, and soon in Beverly Hills.

Mr Chow

High prices and snooty reviews have done nothing to stanch the flow of boldface names to Beverly Hills’ go-to for upscale Chinese cuisine, helmed since 1974 by legendary restaurateur Michael Chow.

Nate ’n Al

The iconic Beverly Hills Jewish delicatessen has had a rough few years, with ownership changes and pandemic-forced shutdowns. But thanks to a partnership between Shelli and Irving Azoff and The h.wood Group, the late Larry King’s onetime haunt once again is slinging its famous pastrami and matzo ball soup.

The Palm

Now that the Beverly Hills fixture has relocated, gone is the mural of celebrity caricatures. Also gone is CAA co-chair Bryan Lourd’s husband, Bruce Bozzi, once the face of the chain. Yet the entertainment elite keep showing up for the steak and the lobster bisque.

The Polo Lounge

Despite a technically ongoing boycott targeting the Beverly Hills Hotel’s owner, the Sultan of Brunei, over his policies against women and the LGBTQ community in his country, the likes of David Zaslav, Brian Robbins, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still flocking to the VIP booths and ordering the McCarthy salad.

The iconic Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Chopped McCarthy Salad

République

Few places can equal the Hollywood pedigree of this Mid City spot, occupying a grand, Mission-style space built for Charlie Chaplin in 1928. (Order at the counter.)

San Vicente Bungalows

Jeff Klein’s newish West Hollywood private club — formerly a derelict bathhouse — has emerged as a go-to hang for stars and decision-makers to catch up, cut deals or mend fences (remember that Steven Spielberg and Ted Sarandos confab?).

La Scala

The 66-year-old Beverly Hills staple is famous for its chopped salad (favored by Elizabeth Taylor, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Leonardo DiCaprio), Italian dishes and celebrities seated in red leather booths.

Soho House WeHo

Opened in 2010 atop 9200 Sunset Blvd., the private-club-cum-co-working space still reigns as a power dining destination. Nota bene: In summer 2022, Soho House added to its L.A. portfolio with the addition of Holloway House, a boutique hotel with a buzzy restaurant in a space formerly occupied by Palihouse in the heart of West Hollywood.

Sugarfish

If your lunch date requests a 12:30 p.m. meal, chances are it’s to beat the rush at this industry-preferred sushi spot that has 11 locations throughout the greater Los Angeles area — but none that take reservations.

The Terrace at the Maybourne

After several high-profile, celebrity-chef-driven flops, the coveted space facing Beverly Canon Gardens has finally found its crowd under the auspices of the new Maybourne hotel — especially after the closure of Bouchon and the lunchtime shuttering of industry powerhouse Spago across the street.

Tower Bar

The art deco dining room at Jeff Klein’s Sunset Tower hotel, with poolside seating as well, remains an A-list magnet (especially on Oscar weekend).

Toscana

Expect to see quiet, old-school heavyweights dining on Northern Italian fare at the Brentwood mainstay. Regulars include Bob Daly, Michael Mann and Larry David.

