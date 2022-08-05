ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now

By Gary Baum, Evan Nicole Brown, Kirsten Chuba, Chris Gardner and Sydney Odman
The Hollywood Reporter
A.O.C. Brentwood

This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade.

Angelini

The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.

E. baldi

Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row outings. Justin Bieber, Jason Bateman and Al Pacino are among the recent celeb visitors.

Great White

Laid-back California vibes meet Cal-Coastal cuisine (polenta fries, avocado dip) at Great White’s two on-trend locations — Larchmont Village and Venice.

Great White

The Grill on the Alley

An industry stalwart, it’s where big hitters like Jeffrey Katzenberg and WME’s Rick Rosen dine on classic Cobb salads, Dover sole and steaks. “It’s a commissary — a very expensive commissary with better food,” Rosen once told THR .

Hamasaku

Tucked away in a corner of a West L.A. strip mall, the Michael Ovitz-owned sushi bar attracts movie stars and moguls — some of whom get a roll named after them on the menu.

Hinoki and the Bird

The California-meets-Silk Road hideaway in Century City is a stone’s throw from CAA in the base of a luxury condo tower, meaning it practically doubles as the agency’s cafeteria.

Jon & Vinny’s

The popularity of the original in the Fairfax District — from James Beard Award winners Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo — helped birth additional locations in Brentwood and in View Park, and soon in Beverly Hills.

Mr Chow

High prices and snooty reviews have done nothing to stanch the flow of boldface names to Beverly Hills’ go-to for upscale Chinese cuisine, helmed since 1974 by legendary restaurateur Michael Chow.

Nate ’n Al

The iconic Beverly Hills Jewish delicatessen has had a rough few years, with ownership changes and pandemic-forced shutdowns. But thanks to a partnership between Shelli and Irving Azoff and The h.wood Group, the late Larry King’s onetime haunt once again is slinging its famous pastrami and matzo ball soup.

The Palm

Now that the Beverly Hills fixture has relocated, gone is the mural of celebrity caricatures. Also gone is CAA co-chair Bryan Lourd’s husband, Bruce Bozzi, once the face of the chain. Yet the entertainment elite keep showing up for the steak and the lobster bisque.

The Polo Lounge

Despite a technically ongoing boycott targeting the Beverly Hills Hotel’s owner, the Sultan of Brunei, over his policies against women and the LGBTQ community in his country, the likes of David Zaslav, Brian Robbins, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still flocking to the VIP booths and ordering the McCarthy salad.

The iconic Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Chopped McCarthy Salad

République

Few places can equal the Hollywood pedigree of this Mid City spot, occupying a grand, Mission-style space built for Charlie Chaplin in 1928. (Order at the counter.)

San Vicente Bungalows

Jeff Klein’s newish West Hollywood private club — formerly a derelict bathhouse — has emerged as a go-to hang for stars and decision-makers to catch up, cut deals or mend fences (remember that Steven Spielberg and Ted Sarandos confab?).

La Scala

The 66-year-old Beverly Hills staple is famous for its chopped salad (favored by Elizabeth Taylor, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Leonardo DiCaprio), Italian dishes and celebrities seated in red leather booths.

Soho House WeHo

Opened in 2010 atop 9200 Sunset Blvd., the private-club-cum-co-working space still reigns as a power dining destination. Nota bene: In summer 2022, Soho House added to its L.A. portfolio with the addition of Holloway House, a boutique hotel with a buzzy restaurant in a space formerly occupied by Palihouse in the heart of West Hollywood.

Sugarfish

If your lunch date requests a 12:30 p.m. meal, chances are it’s to beat the rush at this industry-preferred sushi spot that has 11 locations throughout the greater Los Angeles area — but none that take reservations.

The Terrace at the Maybourne

After several high-profile, celebrity-chef-driven flops, the coveted space facing Beverly Canon Gardens has finally found its crowd under the auspices of the new Maybourne hotel — especially after the closure of Bouchon and the lunchtime shuttering of industry powerhouse Spago across the street.

Tower Bar

The art deco dining room at Jeff Klein’s Sunset Tower hotel, with poolside seating as well, remains an A-list magnet (especially on Oscar weekend).

Toscana

Expect to see quiet, old-school heavyweights dining on Northern Italian fare at the Brentwood mainstay. Regulars include Bob Daly, Michael Mann and Larry David.

This story first appeared in the Aug. 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe .

The Hollywood Reporter

L.A. Nightlife: The Rise of the House of Avalon Collective

“Churning butter!” Grant Vanderbilt yells in a video posted on Instagram back in 2018. It’s not actual butter: Marko Monroe is “churning” the contents of a trash can on Hollywood Boulevard with a palm frond as people mill around. “Making trash butter!” Vanderbilt continues. “Who wants a cocktail?!” adds Marko, attempting to sell the product. “We were absolutely insane,” says Hunter Crenshaw, who also was there that night. The three are the founders of the five-member House of Avalon, a chosen-family collective of Arkansas transplants who now reside in an L.A. duplex. “We just did crazy things, and that’s kind of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jewelry Shopping in L.A.: Martin Katz, Maria Tash and The Last Line Open New Shops

MARTIN KATZ After 20-plus years of housing his A-list business on Brighton Way, Beverly Hills fine jewelry designer Martin Katz will relocate in September to a 1,500-square-foot, appointment-only penthouse suite and terrace in the landmark Fred Hayman building at 190 N. Canon Drive. “When I first opened my store, Fred was one of my earliest customers; he bought a couple of Microband rings for his wife to wish me luck,” says Katz. Then Sharon Stone wore a Katz choker and earrings to the Basic Instinct premiere in 1992 and business went gangbusters. Nicole Kidman, Zöe Kravitz, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Mindy...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Bert Fields, Litigator to the Stars, Dies at 93

Bert Fields, the renowned entertainment litigator whose clients included Edward G. Robinson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Tom Cruise, Warren Beatty, The Beatles and a host of other luminaries, studios and talent agencies, has died. He was 93. Fields died peacefully late Sunday night at his Malibu home, a spokesperson for his law firm, Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger Llp., announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Newton-John, Australian Songstress and 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73Lou Barlia, Camera Operator on 'Love Story,' 'Jaws' and 'Steel Magnolias,' Dies at 92David McCullough, Pulitzer-Winning Historian, Dies at 89 “For forty years, we were graced with Bert’s brilliance, decency and...
MALIBU, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Mitchell, Leading Finance Executive in Hollywood, Dies at 55

Rob Mitchell, who for more than three decades served as a top-notch finance executive at The Samuel Goldwyn Co., Beacon Pictures, Hyde Park Entertainment and Bold Films, has died. He was 55. Mitchell died unexpectedly July 28 of a pulmonary embolism at his home in Thousand Oaks, his twin brother, WGA West events manager Gregg Mitchell, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Urich, Actor and Older Brother of Robert Urich, Dies at 87Olivia Newton-John, Australian Songstress and 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73Lou Barlia, Camera Operator on 'Love Story,' 'Jaws' and 'Steel Magnolias,' Dies at 92 During the course of his career, Mitchell was...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Vivid Snacks

You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles

With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA

Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Showcasing Echo Park artist Margaret Garcia

Echo Park -- Did you miss Echo Park artist Margaret Garcia’s solo retrospective at the Museum of Ventura County?. Well, you can now catch Garcia's exhibition at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider needs your support!. The Eastsider...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

The True Story of the Hillside Strangler Will Give You Nightmares

Watch: 6 Binge-Worthy Shows Based on Real-Life Murders. (Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault) The first body was found on Oct. 18, 1977. Yolanda Washington, 20, had been raped, strangled, stripped and dumped on a hillside off the Golden State Freeway, in view of both the Warner Bros. lot and the entrance to Forest Lawn Memorial Park, the famed final resting place of dozens of celebrities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Reports: Anne Heche Remains in Coma Following Car Crash

Anne Heche is reportedly in a coma and in critical condition Monday following a car accident in which her car crashed into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, setting fire to both the home and vehicle. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a rep for the actress said in a statement sent to media outlets Monday. Heche slipped into a coma shortly after the accident, the rep told CNN.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash'13 Minutes': Film ReviewMove Over, TikTok and Instagram! Hollywood Calls Nextdoor the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The New L.A. Power Lunch: Longer, Boozier and Still Alive!

Hinoki & the Bird, the unofficial midday canteen for CAA and WME execs craving wagyu burgers and barbecue Jidori chicken, reopened for lunch July 15. Its trellised Century City patio is most in-demand — companies from Amazon Studios to UTA have held “welcome back” gatherings there — but covers are still down 50 percent as hybrid and fully remote schedules bite into business. “I think this is the new normal,” says owner Walter Schild. Call it a vibe shift, or something more difficult to swallow, but two and a half years after the onset of COVID, Hollywood’s sit-down restaurant scene has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bri H

Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead

"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
WEHOville.com

L.A. doesn’t want 4 a.m. last call for WeHo

Citing concerns over a potential increase in drunk driving and alcohol-related deaths, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to oppose a bill in the state Legislature that would allow bars in seven cities — including West Hollywood — to stay open until 4 a.m. Senate Bill 930,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood History

Meeting the Terminator It seems implausible now, but there was once a time when a studio could force James Cameron to take a lunch. In 1982, Orion and Hemdale, the studios backing The Terminator, set the young director up on a lunch meeting with a rising European actor whom executives thought might boost their $6 million sci-fi film’s foreign box office potential: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger’s agents wanted their client, who was transitioning from body building to acting, considered for the role of Kyle Reese, the heroic warrior from the future ultimately played in the movie by Michael Biehn. Cameron thought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Top Mexican food spots in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is known for being a melting pot of different cultures and by extension, different cuisines. Mexican food is probably one of the most popular kinds of food around. If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Los Angeles has some great options. From traditional taquerias to more modern restaurants, there’s something for everyone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hhhistory.com

The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA

Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
MALIBU, CA
