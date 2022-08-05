Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh participate in annual Back to School Bash in Plains

Read on wfxl.com
WTVM
New Destiny Church hosts 4th annual shoe giveaway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Destiny Church spent their Saturday morning making sure students had a new pair of shoes before they return to the classroom. The church held its 4th annual “Soles for Schools” shoe giveaway. ”We are at the 4th annual Soles for School giveaway. Today,...
Department of Defense providing free vision, dental, medical care being provided at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering free vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
WTVM
‘No Cost Clinic’ offering free health services in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Defense is partnering with Valley Healthcare and Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide health services at no cost to anyone with no appointment necessary. The services provided include: basic medical services, health screenings, dental exams and extractions, vision exams and single vision glasses, physical...
Nearly 300 kids sent back to school with new kicks, one local church gives back
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As students head back to school, one local church is making sure they’re able to walk through the doors with confidence. They’re giving families one less thing to worry about on their school shopping list. Heading into a new school year can be intimidating for students and costly for parents. The […]
wfxl.com
HHS awards over $200,000 to four SWGA health centers
Four local health centers in Southwest Georgia received a combined $262,200 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to advance health equity through better data. Today, during National Health Center Week, the HHS through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $2,226,696 in American Rescue Plan...
Dougherty County Schools' second outdoor pep rally a hit with system employees
ALBANY — After dancing with fellow staff members from the International Studies Elementary Charter School under a blistering sun, Spanish teacher Lidia Olds was enthused to greet fellow educator Ava Wilson with a hug. For the second year in a row, the Dougherty County School System held a back-to-school...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Food, fun and fellowship mark Dougherty Schools' pep rally heading into new school year
A hot August day didn't seem to put a damper on enthusiasm as Dougherty County School System employees came out for the second annual outdoor pep rally this week. Moved outdoors due to COVID-19 last year, the rally gave employees to meet up with those they had not seen in a couple of months and to dance and share a variety of food.
WALB 10
Albany kids event raises money for school supplies
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s always nice to hear about good things happening in the Good Life City. One Albany business is trying to end gun violence in the city by hosting an event where kids can just have fun. “I like this, and I thank them for doing...
Americus Times-Recorder
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins
AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
Albany Herald
BO DOROUGH: Stormwater issue impacts Dougherty County as well as Albany
Sewage and runoff, primarily stormwater, is transported to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the same pipes. The city of Albany, for many years, held a permit authorizing discharge into the Flint River, following heavy rainfalls, when the Wastewater Treatment Plant could not process the combined stormwater and sewage. The city,...
WTVM
How rising diesel costs are impacting local Georgia schools
CHATTAHOOCHEE VALLEY (WTVM) - The first day of classes is beginning for some schools across the Chattahoochee Valley, and they are implementing changes to curb bus driver shortages and rising gas prices. Two schools in our area are managing by either decreasing areas of their budget or changing bus routes.
WTVM
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Americus. Officials say the scene happened Monday morning, August 8, in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive in Americus. The investigation is active and ongoing. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.
Paws Humane Society to provide free animal vaccines, microchips at drive-through clinic on Saturday
Paws Humane Society has partnered with Saving Animals In Need Together (SAINT) and Valley Healthcare System, Inc. to provide a free drive-through animal vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street in Columbus. Visitors are asked […]
Clayton News Daily
Pet food manufacturer plans $79M Georgia plant, but taxpayer-funded incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A global manufacturer of pet food ingredients plans to invest more than $79 million in a new Columbus facility. AFB International plans to create more than 100 new jobs over the next five years. The St. Charles, Missouri-based company develops, manufactures and sells palatant ingredients that make pet foods and supplements taste better, helping ensure pets receive needed nutrients.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Updated Muscogee County bus passes available on Aug. 7
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School system will offer updated bus passes on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. To access these passes, log onto https://www.muscogee.k12.ga.us/, click “Families” and then the “bus stops” icon. On Aug. 7, the Transportation Office will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at (706) 748-2876. The […]
WALB 10
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
WTVM
Traffic woes continue at Buena Vista Rd. spiderweb intersection in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the talk on this side of town, in Columbus. “It depends on what time you are coming on the railroad,” says driver LaWanda Martin. The railroad tracks are empty now, and traffic is flowing, but when the train crosses over the tracks, it causes major traffic delays, and drivers say it is horrible.
WALB 10
Nottingham Way widening project for new Aldi to begin this weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The paving phase of a widening project for a new grocery store in Albany will begin on Sunday. Jim Boyd Construction will start paving Nottingham Way for the new Aldi grocery store. “During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of...
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
wfxl.com
One year later and still no justice for Nigel Brown
August 9th marks a year that 9 year old Nigel Brown was hit with a stray bullet and killed while laying in his own bed. Brown's killer has yet to be identified by law enforcement. And members of the Albany community are asking for answers. “It’s scary. It’s scary and...
