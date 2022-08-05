ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield Barracks, HI

Power outages at Schofield Barracks could last months

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jPVR_0h6MWMbv00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii is asking residents and businesses at Schofield Barracks to reduce electrical load during peak hours after one of two transformers failed.

The Menoher substation is operating at 50% capacity. Approximately 3,500 homes, numerous barracks and unit areas on base are impacted. After finding a manufacturer from the mainland to replace the failed transformer, they are waiting for it to be built and delivered. It’s expected to take up to several months.

In the meantime, the community is asked to reduce electrical load on the substation in order to prevent future outages. They can help in the following ways:

  • During 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., avoid simultaneous usage of major appliances such as dryers, stoves and ovens.
  • Charge electric vehicles before 4 p.m. or after 10:30 p.m.
  • Avoid the use of non-essential electrical appliances and lights.
  • If the power does go out, unplug high voltage items until after the power is restored, which will expedite the time it takes for the power to be restored.

To help reduce the burden on the community, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and the 25th Infantry Division will take the following actions:

  • Remove or reduce non-essential military facilities from the power grid
  • Rapidly employ civilian-contracted and military power generation capacity to help offset the power requirements
  • Coordinate with HECO to transition portions of Menoher grid to an alternate transformer

To report outages, call the Directorate of Public Works at (808) 787-1275.

Comments / 11

GF65
3d ago

Wow! That's 🖕ed up!!! I know they can use the power from those imaginary solar and wind farms or those batteries that are sitting idle down the road or better yet use the power from the soon to be decommissioned coal plant in Kalaeloa until they can get the transformer built shipped and installed.

Reply(6)
3
Related
KHON2

Board of Water Supply update

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Contamination from the Navy’s Red Hill facility is on the move. The Board of Water Supply says petroleum was detected last week in their Moanalua monitoring well which is about 1,500 feet from the Red Hill location. Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine Navy sailors volunteer at North Shore school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of sailors with the Philippine Navy ship BRP Antonio Luna helped beautify a North Shore school this week. Waialua High and Intermediate School teacher Elizabeth Frilles and the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu organized the day of volunteering and community service. The sailors were in Honolulu...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Makes its Return After 7 Years

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base is inviting guests to experience an action-filled show, this weekend. On August 13th and 14th, The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base will be opening its gates for all to come enjoy an action-packed weekend with the Blue Angels headlining its air show.
KANEOHE, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Schofield Barracks, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village in Waipahu marks 30th anniversary

Robert Castro has volunteered at Hawaiʻi’s Plantation Village for almost 25 years. The 78-year-old grew up across the street and now leads the village’s tours. “It's still exciting that the history is tied to my family,” he said. “And hopefully people who go on the tour understand why our chop suey mix of people are here, why they came and how they lived and things like that.”
WAIPAHU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Power#Electrical Power#Power Generation#Power Grid#U S Army Garrison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
cutoday.info

Hawaii’s Credit Unions Launch Joint Effort to Help Foodbank

HONOLULU–Hawaii’s credit unions, under the banner Credit Union Coalition, have partnered on an effort to help Hawaii Foodbank and its neighbor island partners fill its pantries. The effort runs through September. In 2021, the Credit Union Coalition surpassed its $50,000 monetary goal and raised just under $70,000. The...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Styrofoam Quits Hawaii As Body Boards Go Next

Starting next Tuesday, you won’t find disposable foam boogie boards for sale or rent on Maui. That comes as the island implements its ban on these environmentally hazardous toys. We’ve seen countless discarded and broken foam bodyboards on Hawaii beaches, and this is a good move. Maui was...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Son-in-law set to return Hiroshima survivor's ashes back to recovered city

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bells rang out in a call for world peace on Aug. 6. Honolulu was commemorating the 77th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped over Hiroshima. One survivor of that attack who spoke to KITV4 in 2017, passed on earlier this year. Her legacy and link to both Hawaii and Hiroshima, however, continues to live on.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

42-story Honolulu twin tower condo project starts construction

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another high-rise condominium project officially started construction Friday in Honolulu. The developer of "The Park on Ke'eaumoku" -- a 42-story, 972-unit twin tower project -- held a groundbreaking ceremony at the three-and-a-half acre site today in the heart of Midtown Ala Moana.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Trade winds return and continue to strengthen

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Showers over Kauai will diminish this evening, while drier air and fair trade wind weather remains across the remainder of the islands. Trade winds settling in across the islands, will refocus showers along mainly windward and mauka areas this week. Trade winds could gradually strengthen to locally strong by the middle of […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy