Power outages at Schofield Barracks could last months

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii is asking residents and businesses at Schofield Barracks to reduce electrical load during peak hours after one of two transformers failed.

The Menoher substation is operating at 50% capacity. Approximately 3,500 homes, numerous barracks and unit areas on base are impacted. After finding a manufacturer from the mainland to replace the failed transformer, they are waiting for it to be built and delivered. It’s expected to take up to several months.

In the meantime, the community is asked to reduce electrical load on the substation in order to prevent future outages. They can help in the following ways:

During 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., avoid simultaneous usage of major appliances such as dryers, stoves and ovens.

Charge electric vehicles before 4 p.m. or after 10:30 p.m.

Avoid the use of non-essential electrical appliances and lights.

If the power does go out, unplug high voltage items until after the power is restored, which will expedite the time it takes for the power to be restored.

To help reduce the burden on the community, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and the 25th Infantry Division will take the following actions:

Remove or reduce non-essential military facilities from the power grid

Rapidly employ civilian-contracted and military power generation capacity to help offset the power requirements

Coordinate with HECO to transition portions of Menoher grid to an alternate transformer

To report outages, call the Directorate of Public Works at (808) 787-1275.