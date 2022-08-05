ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections

By Jeff Amy, The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uwc0v_0h6MVina00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ym5F1_0h6MVina00

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power.

The judge on Friday ordered the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November.

If the ruling stands, state lawmakers would have to draw single-member districts for the body that regulates Georgia Power Co. and other utilities. An election would be held later.

However, the state could appeal, or at least seek a delay until after this year’s elections.

At-large voting has long been subject to legal attack as racially discriminatory. But most cases have focused on local elections.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Judge considers whether to block Georgia abortion law again

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is considering whether Georgia officials should once again be prohibited from enforcing the state’s restrictive abortion law while a legal challenge against it is pending. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments Monday from lawyers for the state and for doctors and advocacy groups who filed a lawsuit […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Polls show Georgia voters most concerned about economy

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is just three months away from the crucial midterm elections with new voting polls showing that voters are most concerned about the economy. This Sunday, the senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act to bolster the economy, reduce drug costs, increase corporate tax and combat climate change. “We are going to take […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Crew finds body in area where person went missing in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews have found a body in the area where a person went missing in the Savannah River. The Savannah Fire Department said the body was found Monday evening. The Savannah Police Department is investigating. No further details were released. SFD scanned the water of the Savannah River with Savannah Fire Marine […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psc#Election State#Georgia Power Co
WSAV News 3

Man charged with attempted murder at a Bluffton apartment

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hilton Head Island man was arrested following a July 29 shooting at a Bluffton apartment complex. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, James Leonard Williams (34) is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a handgun. Authorities arrived at Vista […]
BLUFFTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WSAV News 3

Cheney: GOP is ‘very sick’

Cheney told The New York Times a little more than a week before her primary challenge against a candidate endorsed by Trump that she is a Republican for life but not a supporter of the current state of the GOP.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

Some SC Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared a path to ban abortion entirely in the state, […]
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy