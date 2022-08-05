DENVER – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office charged three females for stealing a woman’s purse and using her credit cards to purchase gift cards. Deputies were dispatched Aug. 2 to the Denver Publix, where the victim told officers she was distracted by one woman while another stole her purse out of her shopping cart, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects left the scene and drove to the Walmart on N.C. 73, where they purchased gift cards with the stolen credit cards.

DENVER, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO