Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Aug. 5, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Ariel Dashaye Wall (B F, 31) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Serious Injury (F), at 206 Arey Av, Albemarle, on 08/05/2022. Gary Carlos Shine (B M, 38) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Strangulation (F), at 206 Arey Av, Albemarle, on 08/05/2022. Elana...
6th Richmond County suspect charged in McColl club shooting
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted for murder in connection to a South Carolina club shooting is facing extradition from the Richmond County Jail. Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Trey Lamar Little, of Ellerbe, on Sunday, Aug. 7 on outstanding charges, according to a press release issued Monday morning.
2 charged with meth, cocaine possession following East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman were allegedly caught with drugs following a traffic stop last week. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team received a complaint of drugs being sold from a vehicle in East Rockingham. Investigators reportedly found a vehicle matching the...
lakenormanpublications.com
Three women arrested on fraud charges
DENVER – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office charged three females for stealing a woman’s purse and using her credit cards to purchase gift cards. Deputies were dispatched Aug. 2 to the Denver Publix, where the victim told officers she was distracted by one woman while another stole her purse out of her shopping cart, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects left the scene and drove to the Walmart on N.C. 73, where they purchased gift cards with the stolen credit cards.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Officials: 5 officers fired at man killed in N.C. shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says five police officers fired their weapons at a man who died in a Clemmons convenience store parking lot after a shootout last week. The News & Record reports that SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube identified the man killed...
wvlt.tv
Wears Valley Fire Department gifted new fire truck
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After they lost their own truck during wildfires earlier this year, Wears Valley Fire Department crews received a special gift from a fellow fire department in Belmont, North Carolina, on Friday. The Community Fire Department promised crews in Wears Valley that they would donate their...
$200K worth of gift cards purchased after purse stolen in Denver
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three women used stolen credit cards to purchase $200,000 worth of gift cards from a Walmart in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to the incident at a Denver Publix last Tuesday. A victim said she had her purse stolen. Credit cards from the […]
Driver dies in crash after leading police on chase near Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — A police chase in Monroe turned deadly when the driver crashed their pickup truck into a ditch Saturday evening near Highway 74, law enforcement tells Channel 9. The chase started Saturday evening when a driver was reportedly under the influence in a McDonald’s parking lot. The...
WXII 12
1 man dead following head-on collision in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Lexington is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem on June 17, according to a news release from police. James Myers, 73, died on July 29 from injuries following a head-on collision near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Winston-Salem police were...
North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
Charlotte Mayor and City Council members receive threatening email
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sent patrol cars Friday morning to monitor the homes of Mayor Vi Lyles and some City Council members after they received a death threat in an email. City Council member Larken Egleston posted the email on Twitter. It listed Lyles and other elected officials by name and said...
wccbcharlotte.com
Approximately 6,000 Gallons Of Untreated Wastewater Discharged Into Catawba River Basin
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Aqua North Carolina reports an estimated amount of 12,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged to the ground on Heronwood Road in Statesville. Officials say approximately 6,000 gallons of the 12,0000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary in the Catawba River Basin.
I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
Shooting near I-485 leaves one person seriously hurt, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — A person was seriously hurt in a shooting near Interstate 485 in Charlotte Monday afternoon. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a police scene near the interstate and Brookshire Freeway. MEDIC confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s condition has...
WBTV
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Satterfield’s prolific history in Charlotte is unmatched in the towing industry. WBTV has spoken with three different people who have been pepper sprayed by Satterfield, dozens of drivers who say they were illegally towed by him and a handful of truckers who say he’s cost them thousands of dollars.
Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
WBTV
Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
