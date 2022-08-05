ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, NC

Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Aug. 5, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Ariel Dashaye Wall (B F, 31) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Serious Injury (F), at 206 Arey Av, Albemarle, on 08/05/2022. Gary Carlos Shine (B M, 38) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Strangulation (F), at 206 Arey Av, Albemarle, on 08/05/2022. Elana...
lakenormanpublications.com

Three women arrested on fraud charges

DENVER – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office charged three females for stealing a woman’s purse and using her credit cards to purchase gift cards. Deputies were dispatched Aug. 2 to the Denver Publix, where the victim told officers she was distracted by one woman while another stole her purse out of her shopping cart, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects left the scene and drove to the Walmart on N.C. 73, where they purchased gift cards with the stolen credit cards.
DENVER, NC
Norwood, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Officials: 5 officers fired at man killed in N.C. shootout

CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says five police officers fired their weapons at a man who died in a Clemmons convenience store parking lot after a shootout last week. The News & Record reports that SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube identified the man killed...
CLEMMONS, NC
wvlt.tv

Wears Valley Fire Department gifted new fire truck

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After they lost their own truck during wildfires earlier this year, Wears Valley Fire Department crews received a special gift from a fellow fire department in Belmont, North Carolina, on Friday. The Community Fire Department promised crews in Wears Valley that they would donate their...
BELMONT, NC
James Wilson
WXII 12

1 man dead following head-on collision in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Lexington is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem on June 17, according to a news release from police. James Myers, 73, died on July 29 from injuries following a head-on collision near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Winston-Salem police were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Charlotte Mayor and City Council members receive threatening email

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sent patrol cars Friday morning to monitor the homes of Mayor Vi Lyles and some City Council members after they received a death threat in an email. City Council member Larken Egleston posted the email on Twitter. It listed Lyles and other elected officials by name and said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Approximately 6,000 Gallons Of Untreated Wastewater Discharged Into Catawba River Basin

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Aqua North Carolina reports an estimated amount of 12,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged to the ground on Heronwood Road in Statesville. Officials say approximately 6,000 gallons of the 12,0000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary in the Catawba River Basin.
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Public Safety
USDA
Agriculture
Housing
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
WBTV

Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC

