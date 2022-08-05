ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey Bears to retire Chris Bourque’s number

By Hershey Bears
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seuzQ_0h6MVPyf00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears announced that Chris Bourque will have his number 17 retired in an on-ice ceremony prior to the club’s home game versus the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Bourque will become the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired. Bourque’s 17 becomes the fifth number in team history to hang from the rafters.

“I am honored and humbled to have 17 retired in Hershey and join the legendary group of numbers hanging in the rafters,” said Bourque. “Words cannot describe how excited I am to see everyone for this special night on Jan. 14, and I look forward to celebrating with all of you.”

Further details regarding this special evening, known as Chris Bourque Jersey Retirement Night, will be released at a future date.

“Chris Bourque is one of the greatest players to ever wear the Chocolate and White, and it’s only fitting that his number 17 be raised to the rafters among the finest players in our organization’s rich history,” said vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. “Chris is synonymous with the success the Bears enjoyed during his playing days, and the impact he had in Chocolatetown is timeless. We’re excited to be able to honor his legacy with his friends, family, and our fans on Jan. 14.”

Bourque played nine seasons with Hershey, and the Boston native ranks fifth all-time in team history in scoring, collecting 586 points (196g, 390a) over 604 regular season games. Bourque helped Hershey to three Calder Cup titles (2006, 2009, 2010), earning the distinction of being the only person in franchise history to claim three championships as a player. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in playoff scoring (86 points) and playoff games played (106), and his 82 career playoff assists are the most by any player in league history.

Bourque won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the AHL’s Playoff MVP in 2010, collecting 27 points (7g, 20a) in 21 postseason games as Hershey ended a historic 60-win season with the organization’s 11th Calder Cup title. He won the AHL’s scoring title with Hershey in 2012 and 2016, making him the only player in franchise history to claim this distinction twice. He was named the AHL’s MVP for the 2015-16 campaign when he posted 80 points (30g, 50a), helping Hershey to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals, marking the fifth time he appeared in the league’s championship series.

The long-time Hershey alternate captain was a six-time AHL All-Star, including representing Hershey five times. As a member of the Bears, he was selected as the Eastern Conference playing captain at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic. He was twice named a 1st Team AHL All-Star with the Bears, accomplishing this feat in 2012 and 2016, in addition to earning the same distinction with Hartford in 2015.

While a member of the Bears, Bourque represented Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, collecting two assists in five games.

Bourque ranks 20th all-time in AHL history in scoring in his illustrious career. He collected 746 points (251g, 495a) in 794 career games played over parts of 13 AHL seasons from 2005-19 with Hershey, Providence, Hartford, and Bridgeport. Bourque concluded his playing career with ERC Ingolstadt in the DEL this past season, collecting 45 points (17g, 28a) in 52 games.

The last time Hershey honored a player with a number retirement came in 2002 when the organization added Ralph Keller’s name to the number 3 banner, previously hung in 1991 to honor the legendary Frank Mathers. Bourque’s number 17 will join Mike Nykoluk’s number 8 as the only two numbers retired by the Bears for a single player.

Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa, who has worn the number 17 since 2018, will change his number prior to Chris Bourque Jersey Retirement Night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hershey, PA
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bridgeport, PA
Hershey, PA
Sports
NHL

VGK Sign Forward Nicolas Roy to Five-Year Contract Extension

VEGAS (August 8, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 8, that the team has signed forward Nicolas Roy to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $3,000,000. Roy earned career-highs in games played (78), goals (15), assists (24) and points (39)...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Colorado Avalanche Top 5 Prospects for the 2022-23 Season

The front office of the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche—president of hockey operations Joe Sakic and general manager Chris McFarland—have done a masterful job in building a team to compete for several years to come. Key players Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar, Josh Manson, and Valeri Nichushkin are all under contract through at least the 2025-26 season. Defenseman Devon Toews and forward Mikko Rantanen, also key contributors, are under contract through the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons respectively.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Red Wings prospects to compete in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

DETROIT -- The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship begins on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton with plenty of Detroit Red Wings representation. Nine Red Wings prospects will dress for their respective countries in the international tournament, which will be held from Aug. 9 - 20. The...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bourque
Person
Mike Nykoluk
abc27 News

Auburn QB T.J. Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University football player T.J. Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday, August 4.  WRBLhas reached out to Auburn Police for a comment on the […]
AUBURN, AL
abc27 News

10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian breakup

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, took to Instagram early Monday morning to roast comedian Pete Davidson. The former “Saturday Night Live” actor and West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, announced the end of their relationship this past Friday after dating for about 10 months. Ye/West, who lives in Hidden Hills, mocked the split with […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Playoff Games#The Hershey Bears
abc27 News

American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities

LONG ISLAND, New York (PIX11) — A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile, authorities said Thursday. The gator, dubbed Zachary, was turned over to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police and the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg Little League defeats D.C, wins Regional opener

BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star Little League team is continuing their domination as they defeated Washington D.C. 7-3 Sunday. With the win, the team moves one step closer to playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team will take the day off Monday before returning to action Tuesday […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy