Florida Funders leads Jake Paul’s investment round
Tampa-based venture capital firm and angel network Florida Funders has led the $50 million investment round for Betr, a sports-betting business created by social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul and tech entrepreneur Joey Levy. Florida Funders led the $30 million Series A round with a $5 million investment —...
USFSP launches STEM program for underrepresented students
The University of South Florida St. Petersburg is the first institution in the state to establish a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program that creates opportunities for underrepresented students. Launched in 1969 as a pre-college intervention and solutions program in California, over 49,000 students from more than 350 school...
First Citrus approves all-cash deal with DFCU
August 8, 2022 - Tampa-based First Citrus Bancorporation Inc. (OTC Markets: FCIT), the parent bank holding company of First Citrus Bank, announced that its shareholders unanimously approved the DFCU Financial all-cash transaction on Aug. 4. “It’s no surprise that shareholders overwhelmingly approved our merger because DFCU Financial is such a quality organization. This merger is quite good for our shareholders, many of whom are First Citrus bankers and clients,” CEO and President John Barrett said in the announcement. As a result, shareholders of FCB will receive $47.75 in cash for each share owned. Michigan-based DFCU will also cash out the outstanding options at FCB at the difference between the strike price and the per share cash consideration to First Citrus shareholders. The combined entity will have approximately $7.1 billion in assets and nearly $800 million in capital across its Michigan and Florida footprint with a total of 33 branch locations, according to a news release.
St. Pete voters to decide on key initiatives
Following the city council’s recent approval of four ballot questions, residents will help shape St. Petersburg’s future during a November special election. Council members approved the ballot referendums during their Aug. 4 meeting in time for the supervisor of elections’ submittal deadline of Aug. 16. These include:...
New section nearly completes 75-mile Pinellas Trail Loop
August 6, 2022 - Pinellas County officials celebrated the opening of the Pinellas Duke Energy Trail Friday, with several dozen people in attendance. The new 6.7-mile section runs through the Countryside area of Clearwater to John Chestnut St. Park in Palm Harbor. The latest addition to the popular multi-use path completes the north gap of the planned Pinellas Trail Loop, a continuous, 75-mile pathway that will encircle the entire county. Officials must still construct a pedestrian bridge over the Lake Tarpon Outfall Canal, which should begin next spring and conclude in the summer of 2024.
Transformative Gas Worx Ybor development moves forward
August 6, 2022 - This week, the Tampa City Council unanimously granted preliminary approval to Gas Worx, the mixed-use development that would revitalize the Ybor area that's being spearheaded by landowner Daryl Shaw. The approval on Thursday covered 5.2 million square feet on 26 acres. The final approval for Gas Worx will be heard on Aug. 25. Gas Worx, which would help bridge Water Street Tampa to Ybor City, entails building roughly 5,000 residential units, more than 140,000 square feet of retail and 500,000 square feet of office space.
Exit interview: Museum of Fine Arts’ Kristen Shepherd
As a Clearwater high schooler, Kristen A. Shepherd had a fondness for St. Petersburg’s venerable Museum of Fine Arts. It was, she remembered, “kind of dusty and sweet” in the 1980s, when she enjoyed solitary afternoons reading in the museum’s gardens. Shepherd’s last day as executive...
