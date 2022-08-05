MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the SDGA Amateur Championships saw plenty of action at the top of each leaderboard headed into the final day of competition. Jack Lundin led the way in the men’s championship, shooting an eight-under-par round to sit at the top of the leaderboard at eight-under. Jack Tanner shot a six-under-par 66 to move up to second place, sitting at seven-under after two days. Riley Duncanson and Nick Lust sit tied for third place at four-under-par, with Jonah Dohrer and Lucas Schaefbauer rounding out the top five. Jacob Otta, Ryan Jansa, and Will Grevlos are tied for seventh place.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO