Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
First round of State Amateur Baseball Tournaments continue despite poor weather
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rain and high winds didn’t hold up too much action at both sites for the State Amateur Baseball Championships Saturday. Despite being delayed for a couple of hours, action eventually resumed at Cadwell Park in Mitchell in the Class “B” tournament. Dell Rapids Mudcats would take the 7-0 win over Northville in the first game of the day. Larchwood would walk-off Volga in the second game. After a delay, Lake Norden would claim the 5-3 win over Freeman. Saturday’s final game between Winner/Colome and the Redfield Pheasants would start very late in the night.
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
Second day of SDGA Amateur Championships sees plenty of leaderboard moves
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the SDGA Amateur Championships saw plenty of action at the top of each leaderboard headed into the final day of competition. Jack Lundin led the way in the men’s championship, shooting an eight-under-par round to sit at the top of the leaderboard at eight-under. Jack Tanner shot a six-under-par 66 to move up to second place, sitting at seven-under after two days. Riley Duncanson and Nick Lust sit tied for third place at four-under-par, with Jonah Dohrer and Lucas Schaefbauer rounding out the top five. Jacob Otta, Ryan Jansa, and Will Grevlos are tied for seventh place.
Dell Rapids and Larchwood win at State Amateur Baseball Tournament
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota amateaur baseball association Class B state tournament began this past week and would continue Saturday with plenty of first round games in action. Cadwell Park was the scene as the Dell Rapid Mudcats did battle against the Northville Merchants. This game was all about the Mudcats pitching staff; […]
Jack Lundin and Reese Jansa take top spots in SDGA Amateur Championships
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jack Lundin and Reese Jansa stave off the competition Sunday at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course in Mitchell to each claim titles in the SDGA Amateur Championships. Lundin shot a four-under-par 68 on Sunday to finish the competition 12 strokes under par. Jack Tanner of...
First round of State Amateur Baseball Tournaments wraps up
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first round of both State Amateur Baseball Tournaments are now complete, with the next rounds kicking off. The Flandreau Cardinals beat Menno 7-2 in Sunday’s early game at Cadwell Park. Kimball/White Lake took the final first round game in the Class B bracket over the Castlewood Monarchs 7-2 as well. Garretson took the 11-1 victory over Madison in the first game of the second round in Mitchell.
Car vs. dump truck crash leaves one dead and five injured near Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon southwest of Woonsocket. According to the SD Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th Street when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign an intersection. The Toyota collided with a 2003 Sterling Dump Truck which was southbound on 393rd Avenue. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.
South Dakota authorities investigating fatal crash
Authorities in Turner County say one person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday evening.
