Ann Arbor, MI

Dickinson Wright Adds Angelique Neal to Ann Arbor Office

By Giacomina Fabiano
dbusiness.com
 3 days ago
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
howafrica.com

Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise

Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Two Bloomfield homes added to the National Register of Historic Places

Walbri Hall in Bloomfield Hills also earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo provided by the State Historic Preservation Office. BLOOMFIELD HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two properties in the Bloomfield area are among 14 historic Michigan properties recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Southfield Center owner defaults on loan

The fate of the Southland Center mall in Taylor is uncertain as its owner has defaulted on its commercial mortgage-backed securities loan. New York City-based Fitch Ratings Inc. said in a commentary last week that New York City-based Brookfield Properties defaulted in July on its maturity payment. The development was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.
TAYLOR, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Tamara Rambus Named to CARE House of Oakland County’s Board of Directors

CARE House of Oakland County, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers the community an array of programs focused on the identification, treatment and prevention of child abuse based in Pontiac, announced Tamara Rambus as its newest member of the organization’s board of directors. Rambus is an independent human resources...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
dbusiness.com

Forbes Under 30 Summit Coming to Detroit Opera House Oct. 2-5

Forbes announced its 2022 Under 30 Summit, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will take place Oct. 2-5 at the historic Detroit Opera House and virtually, convening more than 2,500 young leaders and entrepreneurs who are paving the path forward in their respective fields. The Under 30 Summit is an immersive experience...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bankole: Detroit's Black leadership gave up Thanedar seat

Absent of real Black leadership, Detroiters got bamboozled by state Rep. Shri Thanedar’s $5 million campaign war chest. His predictable win in Tuesday’s primary in the 13th Congressional District has caused a lot of heartburn in the Black establishment class, which is playing the blame game for how a move that effectively denies Detroit Black representation in Congress could have occurred.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Fire destroys dilapidated $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena

A fire has destroyed a dilapidated house near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit whose owner is one of the last arena district "holdouts" who has not sold their property to the Ilitch family organization. The fire started in the predawn hours of Monday morning and the house's charred ruins continued to smolder throughout the day. The two-story wood house, at 2712 Cass Ave.,...
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend

Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places for poutine in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although more typically known as being from north of the border, options for poutine can certainly be found in Ann Arbor. You can find the Canadian-born dish at Conor O’Niell’s, which features an Irish twist, and Zingerman’s Roadhouse, which sticks with the classic curds-on-fries, and other points around town,
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School

With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

House owned by holdout owners near Little Caesars Arena burns down

A rundown house in the shadow of Little Caesars Arena was leveled by fire early Monday — property owned by one of the last holdouts in the area surrounding the venue who have not sold to the Ilitch organization. The Detroit Fire Department received a call around 4 a.m....
DETROIT, MI
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE

