Bosch in Farmington Hills Names Peter Tadros Regional President of Powertrain Solutions

Armada Township’s Blake’s Farms Announces New York Expansion Plans
Blakes Farms in Armada Township in northern Macomb County — maker of Blakes Hard Cider, farm-style foods, and other products — is building a $9 million, state-of-the-art processing facility in Walcott, N.Y. that is set to go into operation in the fourth quarter of this year. Blake’s Farms...
salestechstar.com
OneStream Opens New Global Headquarters Facility in Birmingham, Michigan
23,000 square-foot energy efficient facility to support company’s collaborative hybrid-work environment. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, announced the opening of the company’s new global headquarters facility in Birmingham, Michigan. Located in downtown Birmingham at 191 N. Chester St., the 23,000 square-foot facility will serve as corporate headquarters and a collaboration center for OneStream employees to further drive innovation, partnership and company culture as the company expands its base of operations globally.
dbusiness.com
Forbes Under 30 Summit Coming to Detroit Opera House Oct. 2-5
Forbes announced its 2022 Under 30 Summit, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will take place Oct. 2-5 at the historic Detroit Opera House and virtually, convening more than 2,500 young leaders and entrepreneurs who are paving the path forward in their respective fields. The Under 30 Summit is an immersive experience...
dbusiness.com
Detroit Grand Prix Adds IMSA Pilot Challenge, Trans Am Series to 2023 Downtown Lineup
When the Detroit Grand Prix returns to the streets of downtown Detroit in 2023, the IndyCar and Indy Lights series will be joined by the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. Both series will practice and qualify on Friday, June 2 on the newly...
Detroit News
Southfield Center owner defaults on loan
The fate of the Southland Center mall in Taylor is uncertain as its owner has defaulted on its commercial mortgage-backed securities loan. New York City-based Fitch Ratings Inc. said in a commentary last week that New York City-based Brookfield Properties defaulted in July on its maturity payment. The development was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.
dbusiness.com
Sweetgreen Restaurant Opens Tuesday in Birmingham, Two Other Area Locations Planned
Sweetgreen, a self-described mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food, will open in downtown Birmingham on Tuesday. It’s the first Michigan location and 170th location for the restaurant brand. The Birmingham location at 167 N. Old Woodward, just north of Maple Road, will be followed by two additional Michigan restaurants...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
dbusiness.com
Tracee J. Glab Named Executive Director of the Flint Institute of Arts
The Flint Institute of Arts (FIA), located in the Flint Cultural Center, has appointed Tracee J. Glab as its new executive director. Glab, who has served as the FIA’s curator of collections and exhibitions since 2009, began the role in July. She succeeds John B. Henry, who announced his retirement this year.
deadlinedetroit.com
Little Caesars Arena-area house selling for millions burns down
The blighted house beside Little Caesars Arena was for years on the market for millions and at risk of being condemned by the city amid an ongoing battle over code violations. Overnight, it was reduced to a pile of rubble. 2712 Cass burned down in a 4 a.m. Monday fire...
Detroit Concours to bring classic cars and clunkers to 'holy ground' in September
The Detroit Concours d’Elegance will feature more than 120 classic cars, but also local car clubs, hilarious lemons and more when it fills the grounds and streets near the Detroit Institute of Art Sept. 16-18. Hands-on events will include a chance for children to learn how to judge one...
dbusiness.com
East Lansing’s Quavo Partners with KeyBank to Streamline Fraud and Disputes Process
Quavo Fraud and Disputes, an East Lansing-based fintech company, announced it will partner with KeyBank to deploy its automated dispute management platform, designed to streamline the entire fraud and disputes process. KeyCorp, the holding company of Cleveland-based KeyBank, which operates more than a dozen branch locations in Michigan, is deploying...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Jack Nicklaus to Headline Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Jack Nicklaus to Headline Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout. Jack Nicklaus, arguably the greatest...
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
Traffic issues trouble plans for 200-unit affordable housing complex near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Could a triangular piece of property along U.S. 23 just outside Ann Arbor city limits that’s been the site of a concrete plant one day become a new 200-unit affordable housing complex?. Developers behind the proposal hope so, but access and traffic issues are clouding...
dbusiness.com
Tamara Rambus Named to CARE House of Oakland County’s Board of Directors
CARE House of Oakland County, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers the community an array of programs focused on the identification, treatment and prevention of child abuse based in Pontiac, announced Tamara Rambus as its newest member of the organization’s board of directors. Rambus is an independent human resources...
Fire destroys dilapidated $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena
A fire has destroyed a dilapidated house near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit whose owner is one of the last arena district "holdouts" who has not sold their property to the Ilitch family organization. The fire started in the predawn hours of Monday morning and the house's charred ruins continued to smolder throughout the day. The two-story wood house, at 2712 Cass Ave.,...
Detroit News
House owned by holdout owners near Little Caesars Arena burns down
A rundown house in the shadow of Little Caesars Arena was leveled by fire early Monday — property owned by one of the last holdouts in the area surrounding the venue who have not sold to the Ilitch organization. The Detroit Fire Department received a call around 4 a.m....
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
whmi.com
Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend
Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
Ann Arbor couple looking to raise $15K for Tiny Robot Love Doctors game
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Hanna and Tavey Lin, winning means having only love. The pair owns 8Ways Games and designed the board game Tiny Robot Love Doctors, a cooperative puzzle game they liken to a mix between Tetris and Candy Crush. They recently launched a Kickstarter in hopes of getting the game produced and printed.
