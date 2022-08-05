Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.

Read on krdo.com
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Teen Murdered in Staff Room by Stalker CoworkerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Colorado Springs, CO
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare with FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022InsiderFamiliesColorado Springs, CO
cpr.org
This guide lists farms and ranches in southern Colorado that sell locally produced food
From organic veggies to grass-fed beef to medicinal mushrooms, the Southern Colorado Local Food Guide published by the Palmer Land Conservancy lists dozens of producers. Will Frost is a fourth generation farmer and rancher in Fountain on 900 acres in southern El Paso County. When he goes out his door in the morning, he walks through rows of radishes, beets, tomatoes and other vegetables in their three-quarter-acre community-supported agriculture garden, and he can see the irrigation water sparkling in the alfalfa fields and cattle pastures. He said the publication will help them reach new customers.
Western Colorado cities are already learning to live with less water
Mike Petkash’s shaggy black dog Brandy bounded across his backyard chasing after a tennis ball. She leapt up the tiered levels of mulch, rock and shrubbery until she found the prized ball and clenched it in her jaws. Looking at Petkash’s backyard you wouldn’t suspect that it was razed...
International Feast Day in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a clash of cultures at Feast Day hosted by St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, which was all about bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together. “I’m happy when the community is happy,” said Fr. Ricardo Rosales, pastor of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. That’s one of the main themes behind […]
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities say residents have saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools of water, thanks to water-wise practices. In May 2022, Colorado Springs Utilities placed a water restriction for residents in an effort to conserve water despite drought conditions. "Well, I think the biggest thing that people need to The post Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
KRDO
Farmers believe Pueblo chiles will be spicier this year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting all their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smokey flavor.
Volunteers needed for Chile and Frijole festival in Pueblo
Organizers of the Chile and Frijole festival are looking for volunteers to help at different locations like the bars and the entertainment tents.
KRDO
Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs could turn into apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs has been around for more than 100 years. The hotel, however, could soon be shut down and turned into apartments. While the building was torn down and rebuilt in 1967, the Antlers Hotel has remained in the same...
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
Church initiated counseling center opens
The congregation at Mountain Springs Church raised more than $400,000 to open a new counseling center to help address mental health needs in the community.
KRDO
Multiple Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensary locations shut down for unpaid taxes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state has shut down three Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries. According to a warrant for distraint notices on the front door of one of the businesses, the owners owe thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. Thursday, 13 Investigates learned that Tweedleaf was shut down...
Colorado man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity
It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
Overnight closure of Purcell Blvd. at US 50
PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, August 7, motorists will encounter an overnight closure of Purcell Boulevard at the intersection of US 50. The closure is needed so crews can complete the pouring of concrete on the new bridge structure. From the hours of 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, motorists are advised to use […]
Colorado Springs Indigenous Community celebrates Tipi take-down
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a three-month battle, the Colorado Springs Indigenous Community got a local restaurant and bar to take down its Tipi, citing cultural appropriation. On Saturday, originally, a protest had been scheduled, but the community decided to meet anyway. “We will always take stances against appropriation and exploitation,” said Monycka Snowbird, Program […]
Two judges to retire from Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Court
Elizabeth Weishaupl and Frederick Martinez.Colorado's 18th Judicial Court. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two 18th Judicial District Court judges have announced their retirements on Jan. 10, 2023, creating two judgeship vacancies that will be eventually voted upon by residents of the district.
Find food from a local farm near you: Southern Colorado Food Guide
A new local food guide is making it easy for you to eat better and support local.
KKTV
At least 1 in custody following standoff in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff was underway in Colorado Springs Monday evening. At about 4:40 p.m. police issued the following message for a neighborhood northeast of N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle:. “This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 08-08-2022. There...
Sunday marks the end of ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday was the final day of the inaugural 'Dog Days of Summer' event this weekend at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Both dogs and their owners enjoyed a fun weekend full of education, training, exercise and nutrition. The active areas such as the flyball and agility course seemed to be The post Sunday marks the end of ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
