Official Images Of The Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12

Nike Applies “Metallic Blue” Swooshes To The Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Team Red”
For every inventive make-up — such as the recently unveiled “Wear-Away” and “Hologram” — the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers an equal number of simple, everyday styles, such as this upcoming “Team Red” colorway. Much like the Dunk High’s most classic appearances,...
The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Release Postponed To October
The Air Jordan 4 “Canvas,” which released earlier this year in WMNS Exclusive sizing, produced excitement even amongst the brand’s male demographic. And while much of this audience was barred from enjoying said colorway, they’ll at least be able to indulge in its upcoming sequel: the “Black Canvas.”
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
So far, 2022 has been extremely kind to the Air Jordan 6, as we’ve witnessed the silhouette return in “Midnight Navy” and surface in the ever-beloved “University Blue” hue. And by the end of the year, there’ll be a number of additional colorways worth praising, such as the upcoming “Black Chrome,” which recently appeared in the flesh for the very first time.
Air Jordan Restocks On SNKRS Coming This Week
The latest in an ongoing series of restocks on the Nike SNKRS App is ready to go down this coming week. The SNKRS App just teased a re-release of three popular Jordan Retro drops of 2022; the three releases are confirmed to be the Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10”, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”, and Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs”. All three releases instantly sold out upon their original arrival, and will likely disappear quickly once again.
Jordan Brand Adds The Two Trey To The Upcoming PSG Collection
For years now, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have upheld tradition, celebrating their marriage by way of classic Jordans — such as the AJ4 and AJ7 — as well as a host of apparel and accessories. 2022 is certainly no exception, as the two are offering not just an Air Jordan 5 Low but also a matching Jordan Two Trey.
The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September
Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
USA Colors Dawn On The Jordan Two Trey
July 4th has since come and gone, and yet Jordan Brand is not quite through celebrating the ol’ red, white, and blue, as they’re applying these very colors to this upcoming Jordan Two Trey. Though it may be patriotic in its choice of palette, the pair doesn’t necessarily...
The Nike Air More Uptempo Gets Ready For Fall 2022 In “Limestone”
The Nike Air More Uptempo may no longer appear on-court during professional basketball games, but it’s become a go-to option within street-style-obsessed corners of the world. Recently, the pair often associated with Scottie Pippen emerged in an understated “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” colorway. The bulk of the upper takes...
Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Releasing December 3rd
The Air Jordan 2 continuous its dichotomous nature as the 1987 model appears in both OG-style color-blocking and far-out design concepts through collaborative routes. Nina Chanel Abney and Union Los Angeles have done impressive jobs at re-imagining the second Air Jordan model, but Jordan Brand’s also sticking to the proven formula of simple colorway swaps for its upcoming release slate.
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”
Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
Team Red And Grey Cover The Nike Air Max Plus
Few can withstand the heavy modifications of Nike’s design team like the Air Max Plus can. Since its resurgence in the mid-late 2010s, the 1998 model has lent its DNA to top-sellers like the Air Vapormax Plus and later the Air Max Terrascape Plus, but there are plenty of loyalists who will stick with the tried and true original.
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
The Jordan Two Trey Reappears In “Black/Red”
While far from being the most-coveted silhouette currently offered by the Jumpman family, the Jordan Two Trey has the potential of playing an important role in conversing Michael Jordan’s legacy. A hybrid design of some of the most important models in the Air Jordan line, the Two Trey commemorates...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”
Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Reappears In Classic “White/Black”
Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low is classic in its own right, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has also led the way for certain color combinations to receive that honor. Today, “Black” and “White” on pairs like the Nike Dunk Low have become ubiquitous, but the preceding “White” and “Black” ensemble on the “presidential” silhouette has enjoyed time in the spotlight long before. The majority of the upper and sole unit indulge in a “colorless” look that allows for the slightest of contrast to make a statement. Thus, branding on the top of the tongue works with the inner-lining, upper heel overlay and traction underfoot to steal the show. The upcoming Air Force 1 may not have an easy-going nickname like the “Panda” one given to the aforementioned low-top, but it’s classic nonetheless.
The Nike Air Huarache Continues Its Run With Pure Platinum And Navy Blue
Things are looking up for the Nike Air Huarache, as the silhouette has appeared in not only multiple inline styles but also the OG “Emerald/Resin” colorway. And joining the fray is yet another addition to the former, this pair dressed in Pure Platinum and Navy Blue. Pure Platinum...
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez
First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
