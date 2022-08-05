Official Images Of The Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low is classic in its own right, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has also led the way for certain color combinations to receive that honor. Today, “Black” and “White” on pairs like the Nike Dunk Low have become ubiquitous, but the preceding “White” and “Black” ensemble on the “presidential” silhouette has enjoyed time in the spotlight long before. The majority of the upper and sole unit indulge in a “colorless” look that allows for the slightest of contrast to make a statement. Thus, branding on the top of the tongue works with the inner-lining, upper heel overlay and traction underfoot to steal the show. The upcoming Air Force 1 may not have an easy-going nickname like the “Panda” one given to the aforementioned low-top, but it’s classic nonetheless.

