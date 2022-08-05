ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Roof Collapses At Arizona Grocery Store After Heavy Rains

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMSvp_0h6MUlPY00
Photo: Glendale Fire Department

Overnight rains caused part of the roof to collapse at one Arizona grocery store . 12 News reported that part of the roof at a Bashas' store in Peoria caved in after the storms.

Firefighters say that the roof likely collapsed due to the overnight storms that took place in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4th. The incident is still under investigation.

According to Ashley Shick , Bashas' Director of Communications, that store location will be closed indefinitely. Bashas' previously announced that the Peoria location would close on September 18th.

A statement from the company said, "We’re at a juncture with the store’s lease, and it is customary at such times for us to evaluate a store’s past performance as well as its anticipated future performance. Based on this evaluation, we have come to the decision, regretfully, to close this location."

One resident was planning to stop by the store on her way to take her children to school, but she saw the parking lot taped off. She told 12 News , "Oh my gosh, the storm was awful. Overnight, it was probably the most rain we've seen in a really long time."

Comments / 3

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates

Severe monsoon weather rolled across Arizona with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties on Aug. 7. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20 p.m., the National Weather Service's...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona#Weather#Glendale Fire Department
fox10phoenix.com

Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm

GLENDALE, Ariz. - No one was injured after a roof collapsed inside a Bashas' grocery store in Peoria early Thursday morning. Firefighters went to the store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird in response to reports of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found that the back portion of the...
PEORIA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Camelot Homes begins selling Willow luxury community in Phoenix

Camelot Homes announce the start of sales at their newest luxury community, Willow, located at N. 15th Ave and W. Northern Ave in Phoenix. Willow is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on ¼-acre lots in North Central Phoenix. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 3.5-5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Storm chances increase this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storm chances are limited across Phoenix and the lower deserts Saturday, with an increased chance for higher terrain areas in eastern Arizona. The thunderstorms to the east could lead to the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds, which could pick up dust, primarily across Pinal County. By Sunday evening, there is a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Those storm chances will continue through the middle of the week.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Person dead after being hit by cars on I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after they were hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night. Troopers say they were called to a crash involving two cars on I-10 near 75th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Investigators learned that the crash happened when a pedestrian was hit while walking on the freeway. That person was then hit several more times and after emergency crews arrived, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS hasn’t released an identity or any other information, and it’s not yet known what the person was doing on the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town

A new Mediterranean Restaurant is opening.Slashio Photography/Unsplash. When it comes to fast and delicious foods there’s just something about authentic street food. Just about every country in the world has a native street food that, in a pinch, satisfies hunger cravings and leaves customers wanting more. One of the benefits of living in metro Phoenix is culinary street offerings spanning the globe can be found in the Valley. And now, a new street food restaurant will be making its way to Phoenix by way of Hollywood.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances going up in the Valley

PHOENIX — Sizzling Valley temperatures will be short lived as monsoon storm chances return. More monsoon moisture will flow in later this afternoon and we'll see daily storm chances through next week. Downpours, lightning and hail with are possible with any storms that develop. Flooding is also possible, especially...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
PHOENIX, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

One person hospitalized after afternoon shooting in Surprise

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized and another man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Surprise. Police say they got multiple reports around 11 a.m. that someone had been shot near Elm Street and Bell Road. Another caller told police that the possible shooter had left the area. Officers went to the house where the shooter was believed to be hiding and were able to arrest him. His identity has not been revealed.
AZFamily

Wettest day of monsoon 2022 for the Phoenix area so far!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a very active Thursday morning with the rainfall that started around 4 a.m. In just one hour, some areas here in the Valley received over an inch of rain. We even had a flash flood warning as well. Phoenix Sky Harbor, our official gauge, had .58″ of rain, the wettest day this season at the airport. So far for the monsoon, we have had 1.11″ of rain. Our average is 2.43.″ We are doing great when it comes to rainfall. The season goes until Sept. 30.
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy