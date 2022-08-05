Mims Water Supply rescinds boil water notice

Read on www.kltv.com
KLTV
Lindale Rural Water Supply Corp. moves to stage II water restrictions
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
KLTV
Longview residents unsure of next steps amid storm recovery
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents of a Longview Apartment complex are still without power after a storm on Friday afternoon. The Pinehurst Apartments were damaged in what the National Weather Service has called a downburst, with 105 mile an hour wind. Ronald Ross took a look at the damage...
ktoy1047.com
Veteran clinic moving to new location
As they get ready to transition to the new facility, the clinic has suspended operations for the rest of this week. They will resume normal operations at the new location on Monday, August 15, at 8:00 a.m. The clinic’s new location is 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas.
ktoy1047.com
Law enforcement reminds residents to stop for school buses
Unless you are on a road with a divided median with the bus on the other side of the road, you must come to a stop every time you see a bus with its flashing red lights on. Most even have a Stop sign that deploys from the side to further enforce this. Even if you’re on the other side of the road, you must come to a complete stop until the bus has finished loading or unloading students.
KSLA
Tank gets hung up on power lines, leading to spill and grass fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A large tank got hung up on power lines, causing it to roll off the truck. And the downed power lines sparked a grass fire. It happened about 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 along Russell Road between Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Old Blanchard Road in Shreveport.
txktoday.com
The New Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic will open August 15, 2022
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will unveil the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday, August 15 at 8 a.m. The new CBOC is located on 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503 neighboring the Social Security Administration office. It is moving across the state line from the old address of 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854. The construction for the new clinic started on July 24, 2020.
KLTV
Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms.
KLTV
Longview ISD to lower property tax rate for fourth straight year
LONGVIEW, Texas (News Release) - The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved the proposed 2022-23 property tax rate during their regular meeting Monday, Aug. 8. If approved later this month, the proposal would see the tax rate decrease considerably from $1.4394 per $100 valuation for 2021-22 to $1.3276 per $100 valuation for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Pounds Of Marijuana And Guns Land A Mt. Pleasant Teen In Jail
Thursday, August 4th wasn't a good day for a Mt. Pleasant, Texas teen after being arrested on drug and gun charges. Isaiah Cassio is learning a life lesson early and the hard way after tips lead the Titus County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Pleasant Police Department to his residence. Titus...
KLTV
Off-ramp closed on Toll 49/110 intersection following wreck
According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened...
KLTV
Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle collision in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
KLTV
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office approved to purchase seven ballistic shields
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Seven new ballistic shields have been approved for purchase for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioners approved the purchase of the shields at Monday’s meeting. Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said they’ve wanted to request them for a while, but following Uvalde, said it’s necessary...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Fire responds to two suspicious incidents
According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened...
Downburst wind with speeds up to 105MPH caused damage in Longview, NWS says
LONGVIEW, Texas — The National Weather Service says downburst wind caused damage in Longview on Friday. According to the NWS, winds of speeds up to 105 miles per hour were estimated on the east side of the city in western Harrison County. "A thunderstorm generated a downburst which first...
KLTV
WebXtra: National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage
A storm in Longview damaged an apartment complex and trapped a man in his vehicle. SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining.
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
KTBS
Homeschool Expo highlights available resources in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Home schoolers across the ArkLaTex are also gearing up for the upcoming school year. A Texarkana homeschool group recently hosted an expo to help families and parents learn more about what resources available to them in Bowie County. The Four States Home School Expo was created to be a one-stop shop of resources for people homeschooling, or considering homeschooling their children this school year.
KTAL
Appeal denied: Perkins disqualified from mayoral race
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a unanimous vote, the Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a Caddo District Court decision disqualifying Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins‘ from running for re-election. The panel of appellate judges, Judge Shondra D. Stone from Shreveport, Jeff R. Thompson from Bossier...
KSLA
Manhunt in Bowie County
Aguliar is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in Horatio, Ark. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive.
Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to […]
