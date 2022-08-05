ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Report: Significant Gender Pay Gap Remains for NCAA Referees

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqFGx_0h6MUdLk00

Within the 15 NCAA conferences looked at, male referees tend to earn about 22% more than females doing the same job.

Men’s and women’s NCAA basketball referees were paid equally at this year’s March Madness tournaments. While this remains big milestone for the sport and pay equality, referees across NCAA sports are still not paid equally throughout the regular season.

The Associated Press released a study Friday regarding the NCAA referee pay gap. Fifteen of the largest college conferences paid their male referees on average 22% more than female referees in 2021–22, according to the study.

When looking at how much male referees earn as opposed to female referees per game, the difference is around a few hundred dollars. Over the course of a season, though, that difference can add up to thousands of dollars. Of course, that difference is not huge to large organizations like the NCAA, which spent an extra $100,000 to equally pay their referees this year for its basketball tournaments.

It’s important to note that according to the 2020 census , women earn only 83 cents for every dollar earned by men in the United States.

The AP looked at about half of the 32 NCAA conferences in this study. Out of the leagues researched, the Northeast Conference was found to have the greatest disparity in payment for referees: men earned about 48% more than their women counterparts.

Some conferences continue to advocate for equal pay for referees, while others resist change. South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is a supporter of equal pay for the field.

“They don’t do anything different,” Staley said. “Why should our officials get paid less for taking the [expletive] we give them?”

The Northeast Conference and Pac-12 both admitted that they plan to begin working toward equality with referee payment starting next season. NEC commissioner Noreen Morris said the conference decided to work toward change when realizing that basketball was the only sport not paying its referees equally in the conference.

NCAA referees work as independent contractors and do not have a union. This means they pay their own travel expenses to get to the games. Sometimes, a referee can work five to six games in different cities all in one week.

Some conferences, like the Big East, see the market value of women’s basketball vs. men’s basketball as a primary reason a pay gap still exists.

“Historically we have treated each referee pool as a separate market,” Big East commissioner Val Ackerman said. “We paid rates that allow us to be competitive for services at our level. I think the leagues are entitled to look at different factors here. I don’t see it as an equity issue—I see it as a market issue.”

Of the 800 NCAA women’s basketball referees last season, 43%  were female, and only six women officiated men’s basketball games, which accounts for less than 1%.

To fix this problem, various conferences are trying to recruit more women to officiate men’s basketball games. However, NCAA’s supervisor of officials Penny Davis expressed that she and others don’t want to lose their “best and brightest” officials from women’s basketball.

While some steps are being taken to eliminate the differences, for now, the gender pay gap within NCAA officiating remains.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy

A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy. According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Ackerman
Person
Dawn Staley
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Sports#Gender Equality#March Madness#The Associated Press#The Northeast Conference
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sporting News predicts Alabama record, opponent in SEC championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide have their focus set on a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban this season. The Crimson Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and all-world defensive talent, Will Anderson, which alone makes them immediate contenders. However, after an offseason of working the transfer portal, Saban has one of the most well-rounded teams he’s had in Tuscaloosa thus far.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

College football: Where every top 25 team stands in new US News college rankings

The 2022 college football season is about a month away, and student-athletes have been in the classroom all summer as they prepare for their season. All colleges and universities are very different in terms of campus size and enrollment, as US News as released its college rankings for the 2022 academic year.
NFL
SB Nation

The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be

The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

87K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy