The many ways nature nurtures human well-being

A van der Waals force-based adhesion study of stem cells exposed to cold atmospheric jets
Cold atmospheric plasma can affect cell adhesion with a significant role in stem cell adhesion. In a new study now published in Scientific Reports, Kobra Hajizadeh and a team of researchers in the departments of physics and plasma research at the Islamic Azhad University and the CNRS, France, studied the effect of plasma treatment on human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell (HBMMSC) adhesion to understand cell differentiation and cell fate.
Is brain fog limited to humans?
Is brain fog a condition limited to humans? "Infectious disease and cognition in wild populations," a recently published paper in Trends in Ecology & Evolution, answers that question. In a review of the studies, it explores whether learning, memory, and problem-solving are impaired by infection, not just in humans, but in species across the animal kingdom.
Jupiter missions could also help search for dark matter
In a recent study published in the Journal of High Energy Physics, two researchers from Brown University demonstrated how data from past missions to Jupiter can help scientists examine dark matter, one of the most mysterious phenomena in the universe. The reason past Jupiter missions were chosen is due to the extensive amount of data gathered about the largest planet in the solar system, most notably from the Galileo and Juno orbiters. The elusive nature and composition of dark matter continues to elude scientists, both figuratively and literally, because it does not emit any light. So why do scientists continue to study this mysterious—and completely invisible—phenomena?
Ridge-to-reef ecosystem census reveals hidden reservoir for microbiomes
In a monumental field expedition, a team of researchers at the University of Hawai'i (UH) at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) collected more than 3,000 samples of microbes and microbiomes present in the entire watershed of Waimea Valley on O'ahu, Hawai'i. Their investigation revealed three key discoveries: microbes follow the food web, most of the microbial diversity in a watershed is maintained within the soil and stream water, and the local distribution of a microbe predicts its global distribution. Their findings were published recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.
Protective coating material self-heals in 30 minutes when exposed to sunlight
Researchers have developed a transparent protective coating material that can self-heal in 30 minutes when exposed to sunlight. Excellent durability of automotive coatings is the most important issue in protecting a vehicle surface. In addition, protective coating materials should be colorless and transparent so that the original color of the product can be seen. However, it is difficult to provide a self-healing function while satisfying all of these conditions. Materials with free molecular movement have high self-healing efficiency, but have low durability, whereas materials with high hardness and excellent durability have remarkably poor self-healing performance.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
More than half of human pathogenic diseases can be aggravated by climate change
More than half of known human pathogenic diseases such as dengue, hepatitis, pneumonia, malaria, Zika and more, can be aggravated by climate change. That eye-opening and startling finding is the topic of a research paper published on August 8 in Nature Climate Change by a team of researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Rare hummingbird last seen in 2010 rediscovered in Colombia
A rare hummingbird has been rediscovered by a birdwatcher in Colombia after going missing for more than a decade. The Santa Marta sabrewing, a large hummingbird only found in Colombia’s Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains, was last seen in 2010 and scientists feared the species might be extinct as the tropical forests it inhabited have largely been cleared for agriculture.
Experts have an explanation for the mysterious glow over the Pacific
After the recent video shared by a pilot flying over the Pacific Ocean went viral, the internet has thrown up some interesting theories as to what might be the cause behind it, CNN reported. Only a few gems really get that honor from the collective wisdom (or foolery) of the...
Is Earth getting closer to the sun, or farther away?
The sun moves in such a predictable way across the sky that you might never suspect that its relationship with Earth is changing all the time. In fact, the average distance between Earth and the sun is not static year over year. So do we know if Earth is getting closer to or farther from the sun? And what forces are acting on our planet and our star to make this happen?
Study reveals how lncRNAs modulate balance between plant immunity and growth
Researchers led by Prof. Zhang Xiaoming and Prof. Chen Jinfeng from the Institute of Zoology (IOZ) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Prof. Qian Weiqiang from Peking University have unraveled a long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-based regulatory mechanism that modulates the balance between plant immunity and growth. The study...
Scientists Find ‘Gummy Squirrel’ 16,000 Feet Under Ocean Surface
At one end of the biological spectrum are charismatic megafauna, those “flagship species” that inspire the devotion of conservationists and the manufacture of cute, cuddly plush toys sold in zoo gift shops. On the other are critters so homely or baffling they inspire a different kind of wonder.
Something is making the Earth spin faster and days shorter
Over the last couple of years, has felt more nebulous than ever. You'd be forgiven for thinking that days are passing by at an increasingly faster clip. According to scientists, that perspective is not wrong. On June 29th, midnight arrived 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. It was the shortest day in over half a century, at least since scientists started tracking the pace of the Earth's rotation with in the 1960s.
What Did Ancient Whales See?
This article was originally published by Hakai Magazine. It’s nearly impossible to know how extinct animals behaved; there’s no Jurassic Park where we can watch them hunt or mate or evade predators. But a developing technique is giving researchers a physiological cipher to decrypt the behavior of extinct species by reconstructing and analyzing extinct animals’ proteins. This molecular necromancy can help them understand traits that don’t preserve in the fossil record.
Huge, potentially disruptive sunspot will swing round to face Earth this weekend
A huge sunspot on the far side of the sun is set to face Earth this weekend, potentially lashing our planet with a geomagnetic storm. The spot is so big it's changing the way the sun vibrates, according to spaceweather.com. If the dark spot hurls a blob of plasma at Earth, it could disrupt our magnetic field, affecting GPS and communication satellites orbiting close to Earth as well as airplane navigation systems. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center issued a forecast for an unsettled geomagnetic field around Earth on Aug. 6 and 7, which could means auroras, though whether it becomes a full-blown solar storm is not yet clear.
Building better gas-phase biosensors for fight against diseases
Scientists from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) introduce an easy method for manufacturing biosensors made from electrospun polymers. By embedding enzymes inside the polymer string, the enzymes were operational even in a dry state. These biosensors can be used to screen certain diseases, as well as to monitor environments for specific chemical compounds in the air.
Apple trees' natural response to virus mirrors genetic modification mechanism, study shows
Apple trees respond to a common viral infection by targeting a gene in the same pathway that genetic scientists are aiming at, find scientists from The University of Manchester. The discovery published in Current Biology shows that the fruit trees, which develop rubbery branches when infected, mirror how scientists are trying to genetically modify trees.
Researchers develop the world's fastest two-qubit gate between two single atoms
A research group led by graduate student Yeelai Chew, Assistant Professor Sylvain de Léséleuc and Professor Kenji Ohmori at the Institute for Molecular Science, National Institutes of Natural Sciences, is using atoms cooled to almost absolute zero and trapped in optical tweezers separated by a micron or so (see Fig. 1). By manipulating the atoms with a special laser light for 10 picoseconds, they succeeded in executing the world's fastest two-qubit gate, a fundamental operation essential for quantum computing, which operates in just 6.5 nanoseconds.
Rotting fish help solve mystery of how soft tissue fossils form
New research at the University of Leicester has transformed scientists' understanding of how spectacular fossils with delicate soft tissues form. While most fossils are "hard" tissues, such as bone, shells or teeth, some rare sites around the world had unique conditions which allowed minerals to fossilize soft parts such skin, muscles and other organs—even the fragile eyeballs of some ancient creatures.
