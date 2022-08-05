ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: Match Thread and How to Watch

A wise man once said in a movie “Didn’t we just leave this party?”. In some aspects, it feels like just last week that Tottenham Hotspur were putting the finishing touches on a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City to secure fourth place and that vital Champions League spot. Now, here it is August and we’re ready to go for the 2022-23 English Premier League kick-off.
SB Nation

For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.

The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
SB Nation

Opinion: “Where does Goochy fit in going forward?”

As the 2022/2023 season begins to take shape, we have seen both the good and the bad sides of Lynden Gooch’s game, and his performances have been both praised, scrutinised, and the subject of criticism. Despite Sunderland’s excellent and gritty win at Bristol City on Saturday, he often cut...
SB Nation

Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea

It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
SB Nation

Conor Coady Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves. Capped ten times by England, the Wolves club captain is 29 and becomes the the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The loan deal is said to have an option for a permanent transfer should the Blues choose to activate it, with the player’s contract running through to 2025.
SB Nation

Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

After eleven weeks that barely felt like three, Chelsea are back and the new Premier League season is underway. It promises to be a most dramatic and strange one, given the first-ever winter World Cup coming up, but perhaps we can start it with something we also haven’t seen in some time — five years, to be exact — a win at Goodison!
SB Nation

Five Things From A Gutsy 2-1 Win Over Cardiff City

The thronging massive had waited and waited and finally the fans at home saw the hero return… and how! Aside from the awful start, Reading and Shane Long grew into the game. His penalty set the tone for the rest of the match, but you could see how he has learned and polished his craft since he had left us; who knew that he had sh*thousery and dark arts in his locker?
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Everton sign Conor Coady from Wolves

Everton have announced the signing of Merseyside-born central defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves, with an option for a permanent transfer. Coady has 10 England caps, having scored once, and is looking for regular playing time in a bid to force himself into contention for the Three Lions squad to the World Cup this winter.
SB Nation

Klopp Addresses Midfield Concerns After Thiago Injury

There were no shortage of disappointing and frustrating moments from Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham yesterday, but the most distressing of all was Thiago Alcântara limping off in the 51st minute. With Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all missing the match (illness, calf injury, hamstring injury respectively), seeing another midfielder limp off was worrying.
BBC

Coventry City v Rotherham United: Game off because of 'unsafe' pitch

Coventry City's home Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday has been postponed because of an "unsafe" pitch. The Coventry Building Society Arena has been used for rugby sevens matches during the Commonwealth Games. The decision to call off the match was taken by a senior official following an 18:00 BST...
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa - Lerma and Moore’s goals leave Villa in despair on opening day

There was not a lot the Argentine could have done about either of the two goals, with Lerma smashing home from close range and Moore unmarked for his header. Martinez expertly claimed a number of teasing crosses in the box, but was ultimately let down by the men in front of him. There is still plenty of time, but his objective of beating the club’s Premier League clean sheet record may take some doing this season.
