Dual-plasmid editing system improves DNA digital storage potential

Read on phys.org
Related
Phys.org
A van der Waals force-based adhesion study of stem cells exposed to cold atmospheric jets
Cold atmospheric plasma can affect cell adhesion with a significant role in stem cell adhesion. In a new study now published in Scientific Reports, Kobra Hajizadeh and a team of researchers in the departments of physics and plasma research at the Islamic Azhad University and the CNRS, France, studied the effect of plasma treatment on human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell (HBMMSC) adhesion to understand cell differentiation and cell fate.
Nature.com
Sequential process optimization for a digital light processing system to minimize trial and error
In additive manufacturing, logical and efficient workflow optimization enables successful production and reduces cost and time. These attempts are essential for preventing fabrication problems from various causes. However, quantitative analysis and integrated management studies of fabrication issues using a digital light processing (DLP) system are insufficient. Therefore, an efficient optimization method is required to apply several materials and extend the application of the DLP system. This study proposes a sequential process optimization (SPO) to manage the initial adhesion, recoating, and exposure energy. The photopolymerization characteristics and viscosity of the photocurable resin were quantitatively analyzed through process conditions such as build plate speed, layer thickness, and exposure time. The ability of the proposed SPO was confirmed by fabricating an evaluation model using a biocompatible resin. Furthermore, the biocompatibility of the developed resin was verified through experiments. The existing DLP process requires several trials and errors in process optimization. Therefore, the fabrication results are different depending on the operator's know-how. The use of the proposed SPO enables a systematic approach for optimizing the process conditions of a DLP system. As a result, the DLP system is expected to be more utilized.
Phys.org
Researchers develop the world's fastest two-qubit gate between two single atoms
A research group led by graduate student Yeelai Chew, Assistant Professor Sylvain de Léséleuc and Professor Kenji Ohmori at the Institute for Molecular Science, National Institutes of Natural Sciences, is using atoms cooled to almost absolute zero and trapped in optical tweezers separated by a micron or so (see Fig. 1). By manipulating the atoms with a special laser light for 10 picoseconds, they succeeded in executing the world's fastest two-qubit gate, a fundamental operation essential for quantum computing, which operates in just 6.5 nanoseconds.
Fast Company
Balanced innovation and what it means for technology leaders in government
For the last century, the American defense industry has been arguably one of the most innovative segments in the world. But when it comes to information technology innovation, there is a perception that this level of domination does not keep pace with the commercial sector inside and outside the U.S. Many expect government agencies to create and embrace a culture of innovation and environment like a Silicon Valley startup, but I believe the reality is that this doesn’t always—and shouldn’t—translate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Apple trees' natural response to virus mirrors genetic modification mechanism, study shows
Apple trees respond to a common viral infection by targeting a gene in the same pathway that genetic scientists are aiming at, find scientists from The University of Manchester. The discovery published in Current Biology shows that the fruit trees, which develop rubbery branches when infected, mirror how scientists are trying to genetically modify trees.
Phys.org
More than half of human pathogenic diseases can be aggravated by climate change
More than half of known human pathogenic diseases such as dengue, hepatitis, pneumonia, malaria, Zika and more, can be aggravated by climate change. That eye-opening and startling finding is the topic of a research paper published on August 8 in Nature Climate Change by a team of researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Phys.org
Study reveals how lncRNAs modulate balance between plant immunity and growth
Researchers led by Prof. Zhang Xiaoming and Prof. Chen Jinfeng from the Institute of Zoology (IOZ) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Prof. Qian Weiqiang from Peking University have unraveled a long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-based regulatory mechanism that modulates the balance between plant immunity and growth. The study...
Phys.org
New information on 'gigantic jet' lightning bursts that reach toward space
A detailed 3D study of a massive electrical discharge that rose 50 miles into space above an Oklahoma thunderstorm has provided new information about an elusive atmospheric phenomenon known as gigantic jets. The Oklahoma discharge was the most powerful gigantic jet studied so far, carrying 100 times as much electrical charge as a typical thunderstorm lightning bolt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Researchers develop framework for modeling post-earthquake infrastructure resilience
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a computational model for predicting the resilience of local and regional infrastructure networks and the recovery time for impacted communities following a massive earthquake and tsunami in the Cascadia Subduction Zone. The work is important, the researchers note, because some studies predict a...
Phys.org
Manipulating interlayer magnetic coupling in van der Waals heterostructures
An RMIT-led international collaboration has observed, for the first time, electric gate-controlled exchange-bias effect in van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures, offering a promising platform for future energy-efficient, beyond-CMOS electronics. The exchange-bias (EB) effect, which originates from interlayer magnetic coupling, has played a significant role in fundamental magnetics and spintronics since...
Phys.org
The novel leucine-rich repeat receptor-like kinase MRK1 regulates resistance to multiple stresses in tomato
Tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.) is an economically important vegetable crop worldwide, and its production is threatened by temperature fluctuations and pathogen attacks, causing severe crop losses. In recent work published in the journal Horticulture Research, Zhejiang University researchers characterized a positive regulator of resistance to multiple stresses in tomato. They...
Phys.org
In simulation of how water freezes, artificial intelligence breaks the ice
A team based at Princeton University has accurately simulated the initial steps of ice formation by applying artificial intelligence (AI) to solving equations that govern the quantum behavior of individual atoms and molecules. The resulting simulation describes how water molecules transition into solid ice with quantum accuracy. This level of...
Phys.org
Protective coating material self-heals in 30 minutes when exposed to sunlight
Researchers have developed a transparent protective coating material that can self-heal in 30 minutes when exposed to sunlight. Excellent durability of automotive coatings is the most important issue in protecting a vehicle surface. In addition, protective coating materials should be colorless and transparent so that the original color of the product can be seen. However, it is difficult to provide a self-healing function while satisfying all of these conditions. Materials with free molecular movement have high self-healing efficiency, but have low durability, whereas materials with high hardness and excellent durability have remarkably poor self-healing performance.
Phys.org
Regulation of fleshy fruit ripening: From transcription factors to epigenetic modifications
Recently, Professor Chunxiang You from Shandong Agricultural University and her colleagues published a review article titled "Regulation of fleshy fruit ripening: from transcription factors to epigenetic modifications" in Horticulture Research. "In this review, we discuss current knowledge of the transcription factors that regulate ripening in conjunction with ethylene and environmental...
Phys.org
Order up: New study reveals importance of liquid structural ordering in crystallization
Crystallization in liquids is a fundamental phase transition. While for many years, the understanding of crystallization was governed by classical nucleation theory, recent research has shifted focus to non-classical pathways in crystallization. In a new study, scientists from the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo, reveal that the crystal precursor structure, which forms spontaneously as a structural fluctuation in a supercooled liquid, has a critical impact on crystal nucleation and growth.
Phys.org
Researchers show potential for improved water-use efficiency in field-grown plants
Water deficit is currently one of the most significant limiting factors for global agricultural productivity, a factor further exacerbated by global climate change, according to a 2019 water report from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. As a result, researchers worldwide have been working to improve water-use efficiency in crops to better cope with water-scarce conditions.
Phys.org
Ridge-to-reef ecosystem census reveals hidden reservoir for microbiomes
In a monumental field expedition, a team of researchers at the University of Hawai'i (UH) at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) collected more than 3,000 samples of microbes and microbiomes present in the entire watershed of Waimea Valley on O'ahu, Hawai'i. Their investigation revealed three key discoveries: microbes follow the food web, most of the microbial diversity in a watershed is maintained within the soil and stream water, and the local distribution of a microbe predicts its global distribution. Their findings were published recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.
Phys.org
How calcium ions get into the cellular power stations of plants
Calcium is a very special nutrient. In the cells of most living beings calcium ions function as so-called second messengers to transmit important signals. The same applies equally to animal, plant and fungal cells. Through collaboration of several research institutes at a national and international level, members of the "Plant Energy Biology" working group at Münster University, led by Prof. Markus Schwarzländer, and of the team led by Prof. Alex Costa at the University of Milan, have now identified the molecular machinery which enables calcium ions to be taken up into the mitochondria of plant cells—and that this form of transport plays an important role in their response to being touched. The study has now been published in the journal The Plant Cell.
Academy Software Foundation Developing Open Source Review and Playback Tools
The Academy Software Foundation kicked off a pair of projects on the opening day of CG confab SIGGRAPH: The Open Review Initiative, aimed at developing an open source toolset for playback, review and approval of motion picture and other entertainment media; and the Digital Production Example Library, which will make production-grade sample content available in order to test developing hardware and software. Formed in August 2018 as a partnership between the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation, the Academy Software Foundation is a neutral hub for the development of open-source software (meaning publicly available software) used...
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence tools predict DNA's regulatory role and 3D structure
Newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) programs have accurately predicted the role of DNA's regulatory elements and three-dimensional (3D) structure based solely on its raw sequence, according to two recent studies in Nature Genetics. These tools could eventually shed new light on how genetic mutations lead to disease and could lead to new understanding of how genetic sequence influences the spatial organization and function of chromosomal DNA in the nucleus, said study author Jian Zhou, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Lyda Hill Department of Bioinformatics at UTSW.
Comments / 1