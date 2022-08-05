Two dead in water off the Florida Keys, and Coast Guard searching for more people

Read on www.flkeysnews.com
Two deaths reported in Florida Keys as lobster miniseason starts, sheriff’s office says
Lobster miniseason runs through midnight July 28.
Mass drowning horror as young girl among 17 dead after boat capsizes off coast of The Bahamas
AT least 17 people including a child have died after a boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized in rough seas while heading to the US. Rescue teams battled to save those who plunged into the waters off the coast of the Bahamas - and it's feared there may be many still missing.
natureworldnews.com
Two Alligators Kill a Florida Woman After Falling Into Pond at a Golf Course
An alligator attack led to the death of a Florida woman at a golf course pond last week. Local authorities confirm two alligators were involved in the assault. The duo gators snatched the woman who was struggling to stay above the surface after falling into the waters in the evening hours of Friday, July 15.
100-pound sailfish leaps out of water, stabs woman on boat off Florida coast
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said. The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin...
Nearly $2M Worth of Cocaine Washes Ashore on Florida Beach
A Good Samaritan alerted officers to the drugs, Border Patrol's Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help
At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
Two students died in a 116-mph crash in Fort Lauderdale. How much is Tesla to blame?
Tesla is 1% to blame in a Fort Lauderdale high-speed crash that killed two 18-year-old high school seniors after a company dealership disabled the car’s speed limiter without asking the parents, a Florida jury has found. This week’s verdict in Fort Lauderdale federal court put 90% of the blame...
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Woman falls off bow of boat and gets sucked under it into propeller, Florida cops say
A tourist was seriously hurt near Destin, Florida, when she got sucked under a moving pontoon boat — straight into its spinning propellers, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Monday, July 25, west of Crab Island in the intracoastal waterway, the sheriff’s office said in...
'Not supposed to happen': Why Hawaii's tourist helicopters see an unusually high number of helicopter crashes
A sightseeing tour helicopter spun uncontrollably until it crashed into a hardened lava field on the Big Island of Hawaii last month. The pilot and five passengers sustained major and minor injuries. “The helicopter had a high [flight] time, with 12,000 some odd hours. The tail boom had just recently...
Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion
As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Complex
Mexican Authorities Announce ‘Largest Seizure in History’ After Recovering $230 Million Worth of Fentanyl
Mexico’s army and National Guard announced on Thursday that they had conducted a “historic” drug raid on a warehouse in Culiacan, seizing a half-ton of fentanyl valued at around $230 million, CBS News reports. “This is the largest seizure in history of this lethal drug,” Assistant Public...
Bears Maul, Eat Couple and Helicopter Pilot That Crashed in Russian Wilderness
A helicopter with a pilot and two successful business employees crashed earlier this week, and unfortunately, the wreck was only half of the group’s problem. Following the disaster, more than one bear found the crash victims in the wilderness. Officials believe that the wild animals dragged the two passengers and pilot away, mauled and ate them.
People
Two Flight Attendants and Six Passengers Injured After Flight Hits Sudden Severe Turbulence
An American Airlines flight had to be diverted this week due to severe turbulence that left several injured. The flight was headed from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville on Wednesday with 56 passengers onboard, and was forced to land in Birmingham, Alabama, after hitting unexpected turbulence over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle, officials said per the Associated Press. The plane landed at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports
It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
People
2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys
Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
Speedboat Seized in Caribbean With Cocaine Worth $13 Million
A speedboat carrying more than 800 pounds of cocaine worth an astonishing $13 million was seized by navy interceptors in the Caribbean. The high-speed craft crewed by four suspects was stopped off the coast of Barranquilla, Colombia. Navy crew spotted bags being thrown off the speedboat as they approached. They...
73 pounds fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine seized at Texas Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine over the last week."CBP officers are dedicated to protecting our borders and stopping the flow of dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "These seizures are examples of the vigilance and commitment by our CBP officers to the border security mission."On July 25, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 14.77 pounds of cocaine from a 36-year-old Mexican citizen. A CBP canine alert and a non-intrusive inspection led officers...
