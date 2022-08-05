LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division revealed a record-breaking $40 million in sales of cannabis for the month of July.

This surpassed the state's previous high of $39 million. This was in April for the first month of legalized use.

Albuquerque sold the most with $14.58 million in combined total sales. Santa Fe came in second at $3.5 million and Las Cruces was third at $3.3 million. Sunland Park follows with $1.38 million in sales.

In the first four months since legalization, recreational sales have accounted for nearly $88 million dollars.

The post New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales appeared first on KVIA .