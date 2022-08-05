ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales

By Sarah Coria
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division revealed a record-breaking $40 million in sales of cannabis for the month of July.

This surpassed the state's previous high of $39 million. This was in April for the first month of legalized use.

Albuquerque sold the most with $14.58 million in combined total sales. Santa Fe came in second at $3.5 million and Las Cruces was third at $3.3 million. Sunland Park follows with $1.38 million in sales.

In the first four months since legalization, recreational sales have accounted for nearly $88 million dollars.

John Montgomery
3d ago

So is this something New Mexico should be celebrating? That we have lots of people running around stoned out of their mind. Spending money on grass while their kids eat grass?

CUH
2d ago

Of course nobody wants to work! Smoke weed and collect unemployment. Shout out to the ones that smoke, support the movement and work!

