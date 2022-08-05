ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Voters Thoroughly Shut Down Ending Abortion in Their State & Here’s What That Means for Repro Rights

By Caroline Shannon Karasik
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfsDa_0h6MUBpW00
A pro-choice election sign is seen in Wichita, Kansas on Tuesday August 2nd, 2022 as voters decide on a constitutional amendment regarding abortion. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Uplifting reproductive rights news isn’t exactly the mainstream these days, but on Tuesday Kansans voted against a ballot measure that would have allowed state lawmakers to say abortion was not a constitutional right within the state. The move came as a surprise—and a giant sigh of relief for onlookers— in an overwhelmingly red state.

The amendment—known as the Value Them Both Amendment—was defeated 59 to 41 percent, according to the Kansas Primary Election Results site. More than 900,000 Kansans showed up to vote on the measure.

“It’s official: We BLOCKED the dangerous anti-abortion constitutional amendment!,” Kansans for Constitutional Freedom wrote on Twitter. “This is truly a historic day for Kansas and for America. Freedom has prevailed. The constitutional rights of Kansas women have been protected. Thank you to everyone who took part in this movement.”

While Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected the amendment, it wasn’t initially clear that would be the case. In May the New York Times published a poll that showed victory would be narrow with an estimated 48 percent noting abortion should be “mostly legal,” and 47 percent deeming it “mostly illegal.”

So when news of the vote broke, the celebration was real. Activists and reproductive rights organizations alike took to Twitter to express their excitement over the victory.

On Aug. 2, the ACLU tweeted: “BREAKING: Kansas voters just defeated a ballot measure that would’ve given politicians in Kansas unlimited authority to restrict access to abortion care in the state. People in Kansas came to the polls and made it clear: Abortion is a right that we will fight for.”

In the comments, the organization added: “This victory comes even after anti-abortion lawmakers strategically included the amendment on the summer primary ballot, which draws much lower attention and voter awareness than general elections.”

Planned Parenthood Great Plains similarly weighed in, noting that “last night was historic.”

“Planned Parenthood Great Plains has served Kansas for decades and today, we woke up and did just that – but with the reassurance that people in Kansas will continue to make medical decisions that are best for their health, their lives, and their futures.”

And what does this mean for reproductive rights moving forward?

According to CNN, the unexpected Kansas results point at a few key factors, including a turnout that mirrored presidential elections and a bipartisan message.

“We found common ground among diverse voting blocs and mobilized people across the political spectrum to vote no,” Rachel Sweet, campaign manager with Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, told CNN.

And while the vote is important (we repeat, it’s important), it’s also crucial to consider that the fight does not end (or begin) at the ballot box, according to SheKnow’s Katherine Speller, who reported on how to support reproductive rights in June.

“If you have the ability to take action on that level (particularly somewhere where your voice can support the voiceless?) in addition to the more grassroots, community-driven work, it’s a simple way to take care of your own on top of some of these more immediate actions,” Speller wrote.

So the message is clear, people — get out there and vote, and engage with organizations on a community level. And while you’re at it, make sure you bring everyone along with you, too.

Before you go, check out real celebrity stories that show abortion is vital healthcare:

Comments / 4

Related
CNN

Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
The Independent

Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing ‘fetal personhood’ in Congress

Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of “fetal personhood,” asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
The Associated Press

Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
CHARLESTON, WV
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Constitutional Amendment#Planned Parenthood#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Their State Here#Kansans#The New York Times
Kansas Reflector

One simple question Kansas abortion-rights advocates could ask their opponents

Should a 10-year-old girl be forced to give birth to her rapist’s baby?. If they want to stop a proposed constitutional amendment from passing, Kansas abortion-rights activists should be asking anti-abortion forces that one question each and every day. If they want a message that slices through congealed rhetoric, that’s the one they should deploy ruthlessly and relentlessly.
KANSAS STATE
Vox

4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas

On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
KANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Both of Kansas' GOP senators are airing genuine surprise at the decision by their state's voters to retain abortion protections — and at the margin.

"It was a quite a gut punch. Yes, I'm shocked. absolutely shocked," Roger Marshall says. What happened: Tuesday night's stunning victory for abortion rights in ruby-red Kansas — with 59 percent of voters opting against limits — is openly confounding conservatives who are left to wonder whether there's broader lessons for them on the impact the issue may have this November.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
ACLU
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access

Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
KANSAS STATE
Elite Daily

Let These Tweets About Kansas Smacking Down Abortion Bans Cheer You Up Today

Since the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ballot measures have become a possible way for states to enshrine abortion rights within their legislative networks. Now, as the first state in the nation to place the fate of abortion rights directly into voters’ hands, Kansas has provided the country with a preview of what’s to come for reproductive freedoms all over the United States. These tweets about Kansas’ abortion ballot vote say everything you’re thinking about this huge victory for reproductive freedoms, and they’ll give you hope for the future.
KANSAS STATE
SheKnows

SheKnows

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy