The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel

Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle.

The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project Sunrise at East 56th that opened in December 2021. The Apsley is a 19-story building with 76 assisted living and 80 memory care homes, ranging from studios ($17,000 per month) to two-bedroom units ($31,800 per month). The all-inclusive price includes the apartment fee, personalized care, services and amenities. Architecture firm SLCE and luxury hospitality interior design firm Champalimaud Design have created beautiful, bright residences and shared spaces that wouldn’t look out of place in a five-star hotel.

“We have always known there is a strong demand for high-quality, elevated senior living in Manhattan,” says Denise Falco, senior vice president of operations at Sunrise Senior Living. “With the success of our sister property, Sunrise at East 56th, we are confident that The Apsley will serve the needs of New York seniors and their families who hold the Upper West Side neighborhood close to their hearts.”

The team envisioned The Apsley to appeal to those that have lived on the Upper West Side all their lives and don’t want to travel far to get the quality care they need. It’s equally as ideal for those who are still independent that care about their well-being, as well as those who need more serious care. Not only was the high-end design inspired by Upper West Side landmarks, like The Dakota and the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, but the programming features many cultural classes and workshops inspired by the culture of the neighborhood.

“Upper West Siders are known for their exquisite taste, commitment to the arts, and intellectual curiosity,” says Sarah Hawkins, CEO of Hines’ East Region . “The curated cultural amenities at The Apsley will reflect the needs of our discerning residents to fulfill their collective desire to stay engaged in the cultural offerings in the neighborhood and greater NYC.”

The Apsley offers 24-hour care with the option for personalized services, depending on what an individual might need, and a dedicated care center, which includes memory care. The amenities are second-to-none and include a spa, dining bistro, landscaped outdoor terraces, an art studio, theater, private dining spaces, a fitness center, and more.

“Upon moving in, residents will receive an Amazon Device known as the Echo Dot, which is fitted with Aiva, a healthcare operating software that is specifically designed to effortlessly connect residents with the services they need,” Falco says. “This allows them to use voice technology to request daily weather forecasts, express a care request, or communicate with the staff. Another crucial attribute to this technology is providing seamless opportunities to be connected to family, friends, and loved ones outside of the community. In addition, residents will be offered state-of-the-art Philips Cares Blueband wearables that offer wellness activity-tracking, fall detection, and push-for-help functions.”

There’s even the option for off-site excursions, and the team has also developed partnerships with New York organizations like music classes and workshops through the Metropolitan Opera and Lincoln Center and an in-house library curated by a local bookseller. Residents also can join Upper West Side-centric book clubs, attend readings by New York writers, and enjoy open mic nights and concerts. Healthcare technology also plays an important role.

“Residents will still be able to enjoy all of their favorite local restaurants, shopping, and cultural institutions while receiving the attention and care they deserve,” says John Olympitis, senior vice president and head of corporate development at Welltower. “In terms of care, The Apsley provides a distinct alternative to home healthcare, which is the current standard in New York City. We can work with residents as they age to meet their needs at every stage of their care journey.”

Leasing is underway for The Apsley, and it will officially open in 2023.