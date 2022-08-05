ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Doja Cat Shaves Her Hair And Eyebrows Explaining ‘I Just Do Not Like To Have Hair’

By Samjah Iman
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAfqB_0h6MU7Nr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ijsZ_0h6MU7Nr00

Source: MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA / Getty

Rapper Doja Cat has a great remedy for annoying hair – shave it off. The “Woman” rapper hopped on Instagram Live to debut a fresh buzz cut and barely-there eyebrows, and she explains that she simply doesn’t like to have hair.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Doja Cat reassured her fans that she was not having a 2007 Brittney Spears moment. In fact, she’s doing great and just wanted to rid her head of hair. “I just do not like to have hair. I remember feeling so f*&^ing just exhausted with working out, like whenever I went to go train, and I’d be wearing wigs and they’d be getting tacky.” The artist went on to explain how the wigs would be sliding and peeling off her head while she was exercising, and this took her focus off the task at hand because she was more concerned with how she looked than getting fit. “And I can’t believe it took me this long to be like ‘shave your f*&^ing head,” stated Doja Cat.

Fans praised her bold decision and wished her well. Comedienne B Simone applauded Doja Cat for her hair decision and commented on how freeing the process is. “It’s one of the most freeing things I’ve ever done go doja .”

When it comes to style, Doja Cat rocks to the tune of her drum. Therefore, we are not surprised by this new ‘do. In fact, it fits Doja quite nicely.

DON’T MISS…

Doja Cat Debuts Short Pixie Cut On Instagram

5 Times Doja Cat Turned Heads With Her Futuristic Style

Doja Cat Beams On The Cover Of Elle Magazine’s Women In Music June/July 2022 Issue

Comments / 0

Related
HelloBeautiful

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Classic Tattoo Nails

Megan Thee Stallion is one of our favorite over the top nail design queens and she recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look that we’re swooning over. Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her long, coffin shapped claws that a clasic tattoo look paint job. She accentuated the look with rhinestones on each nail and added blinged out rings on her fingers to match her sparkly accessories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Hair#Eyebrows#Elle Magazine#Buzz Cut
HelloBeautiful

Toya Johnson Enjoys Her Bachelorette Party In A Matte Collection Look

Toya Johnson is preparing to become a wife and celebrated her bachelorette over the weekend in Miami and was sure to serve LEWKS in the process. Taking to Instagram, the author and entrepreneur posed in an all-white Matte Collection look that was everything. Styled by No IG Jeremy, Toya rocked a flowy all-white beach dress and one piece swim suit that featured a thigh high side slit and flowing skirt. She paired the look with strappy sandals and hoop earrings and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
HelloBeautiful

Lizzo Debuts New Barbie Pink Hair On Instagram

Lizzo took to Instagram to debut her new hair color and it’s everything!. Taking to the platform, the ‘Rumors’ singer debuts her new, Barbie pink hair color in a series of photos and videos that definitely gave us hair envy. In one photo, the beauty served face and body as she rocked a matching pink leopard print workout set from her Yitty clothing brand. She paired the look with matching leopard print stiletto nails, dramatic pink eye shadow, and of course her new pink hair which she wore parted over to one side of her face with loose curls throughout.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Share An Image From Their Maternity Shoot, And It’s Adorable

Congratulations are in order to couple, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean. Rumors that two were expecting their first child together hit the streets last month. The Happiness Over Everything singer confirmed she is expecting her first child with Sean via a gorgeous maternity photo she posted to her Instagram page a few days ago. Now the soulful star is letting us in with more stunning images from the couple’s recent maternity shoot.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy