This Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Burritos are a staple cuisine of Mexican origin that can be made in many different ways depending the time of day that you plan to eat them. They are versatile and accommodate even the pickiest of eaters. Basically, it is a genius way to shove a lot of food in your mouth all at once, but in a controlled, perfectly wrapped manner. Burrito's popularly feature a protein, pico de gallo, corn, beans and other fresh ingredients and spices depending on the meal. Those making breakfast burritos will often include eggs, protein, and some vegetables into the mix. Restaurants like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe's Southwest Grill, allow customers to choose exactly what they want to put into their burrito, and even offer it in the form of a bowl.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best burrito in all of Minnesota can be found at Catrina's Cerveza & Mexican Grill in Oakdale and other locations throughout the state.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best place to order a burrito in the entire state :

"You'll find the most authentic Mexican food in Minnesota at Catrina's, which has a build-your-own system. Made from locally sourced ingredients, you choose your rice, beans, veggies, protein, toppings, and salsa flavor. Then, you can sit back while the burrito of your dreams is whipped up."

IN THIS ARTICLE
