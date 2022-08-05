Arizona GOP nominee for governor Kari Lake says it’s time for party to unite

Read on ktar.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake again bashes ‘McCain machine’ during CPAC appearance
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continued her affront of John McCain during the Conservative Political Action Conference summit in Dallas on Saturday. Lake won last Tuesday’s GOP primary, setting up a November showdown with Democrat Katie Hobbs to be the state’s next governor. “We drove...
Gov. Doug Ducey endorses Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has thrown his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, despite endorsing her opponent, Karrin Taylor-Robson throughout the campaign. “As co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association, our organization is already active on the airwaves supporting Kari Lake’s candidacy,” Ducey...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-7
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threw his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly praised the Senate’s approval of a sweeping inflation and climate change bill and an Arizona man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for his role in trafficking liquid methamphetamine into the United States.
Most political campaign signs in metro Phoenix to be removed by next week
PHOENIX — Tired of seeing political campaign signs around metro Phoenix? Well, most of them have to be gone soon. State law requires losing candidates to remove their signage from public areas within 15 days of the primary election. That means the signs will have to be gone by...
What police and car dealers recommend to deter catalytic converter theft
PHOENIX – Drivers may not know what catalytic converters do, but it’s clear that they’re valuable. Thefts of the emissions-control devices from under vehicles are skyrocketing across the country, authorities say. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that the number of catalytic converter theft claims to insurance...
Man arrested in Arizona after traffic stop leads to over 26 pounds of fentanyl
PHOENIX — A 53-year-old man was arrested last month after authorities discovered over 26 pounds of fentanyl in his truck during a traffic stop in northern Arizona. Celso Sanchez-Chavarria, of Denver, was driving a white Ford F-150 on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff on July 26, when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Thunderstorms possibilities in the metro Phoenix forecast throughout the week
PHEONIX — Another set of storms are expected to pass through metro Phoenix this week, with the greatest chances of rain forecast for Tuesday. A 40% chance of rain was expected Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. “We’re having good confidence that tomorrow, Tuesday, will be a pretty...
