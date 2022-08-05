ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

This Is South Carolina's Best College Town

By Sarah Tate
97.5 WCOS
97.5 WCOS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bh4Rs_0h6MTjbt00
Photo: Getty Images

South Carolina is home to many fantastic universities that each offer students a different college experience, from small-town liberal arts schools to competitive academic universities in the heart of one of the country's biggest cities.

Far & Wide searched small cities around the country to find the best college town in each state, including this popular school destination in South Carolina. To determine the list, the site used data from publications like USA Today , College Ranker, Best College Reviews and Best Value Schools.

According to the report, Beaufort was named the best college town in the state. The University of South Carolina has a location in this small town just off the coast.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the best college town in South Carolina:

"Just shy of picturesque vacation destination Hilton Head Island, Beaufort enjoys the same laidback, Palmetto-lined communities with warmer-than-average temperatures in the winter to make up for any hot and humid days that summer may bring.
The University of South Carolina's Beaufort location is ranked high amongst schools. And if you keep your eyes open, you'll spot scenes from the movie Forrest Gump , shot here. This small town is home to less than 15,000 residents, so prepare to enjoy Southern Hospitality at its finest."

Check out the full list here to see the best college town in each state.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Bidens planning South Carolina vacation

The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
TRAVEL
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Beaufort, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Sign up now for trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island

JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
BEAUFORT, SC
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina

Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Town#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Best Value#Best College#Far Wide#Usa Today#College Ranker
The Post and Courier

Charleston tops many lists, but not this one

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina

It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
multifamilybiz.com

ACRE Breaks Ground on 331-Unit Pepper Hall Apartment Community in Fast-Growing Greater Savannah Market of Bluffton-Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, SC - ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, announced it has broken ground on Pepper Hall Multifamily, a high-end 331-unit multifamily property in Bluffton-Hilton Head, South Carolina. The project is being developed in partnership with Charleston, SC-based Southeast Partners. With construction underway, Pepper Hall is scheduled to officially open in Spring 2024.
BLUFFTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
The Post and Courier

Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood

On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated

We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
TRAVEL
The Post and Courier

Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike

Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
97.5 WCOS

97.5 WCOS

Columbia, SC
4K+
Followers
242
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

South Carolina's #1 for Country

 https://975wcos.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy