Man convicted in deadly 2021 Bethlehem stabbing

Gun gets pulled during parking dispute, Bethlehem police say
A 52-year-old Bethlehem woman allegedly pulled a gun during a fight over parking. Bethlehem police were called on Sunday to the 2200 block of Rodgers Street, at the edge of a residential area on the east side of the city near where Stefko Boulevard ends at Easton Avenue. Police said...
Times News
Walnutport man charged in Palmerton area shooting
A Walnutport man has been charged with attempted homicide after police said he tried to shoot the ex-spouse of a woman he was dating. State police at Lehighton said troopers were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. for a 911 call reporting shots being fired near the Rausch Haus Bar, located at 950 Delaware Ave., in Lower Towamensing Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs security guard shot dead in New Morgan
NEW MORGAN, Pa. - The Berks County coroner has released the name of the security guard shot dead over the weekend. Troy Rickenbach, 37, died after shots rang out from a vehicle trespassing on a property in New Morgan, authorities said. Rickenbach and another security guard, who was wounded in...
Man Wanted For Murder In Reading: Police
Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in locating a 20-year-old wanted man. Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel" is wanted on first and third-degree murder charges, as well as aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting death of Edwin Rivera-Valentin, Reading police said. Rivera-Valentin was...
Gunman Wanted For Deadly Reading Shooting: Police
Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez is wanted on homicide charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quadell Spradley, Reading police said. Spradley, of Sinking Spring, was found dead on the 1200 Block of Church Street around 3:50...
WFMZ-TV Online
Poconos man held 2-year-old's hands under hot water, causing severe burns, police say
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man is facing charges after authorities say he caused severe burns to a child's hands and delayed taking him to the hospital. David McNeese, 27, was charged with aggravated assault to a child and related offenses in the incident in Hamilton Township in January, state police said.
Shots fired Sunday night in Phillipsburg alley, authorities say
Several shots were fired late Sunday night in a Phillipsburg alley, but no one was wounded, authorities say. Six shell casings were recovered from Pear Alley near Fillmore Street after the 10:58 p.m. incident, Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer told lehighvalleylive.com. Two vehicles were hit, Pfeiffer said. No one was...
Woman caring for person with dementia steals $55K in gold coins from home, police say
A 47-year-old Bethlehem woman was charged Monday with burglary and related offenses after stealing 30 ounces of gold coins valued at more than $55,000 from an 86-year-old Bethlehem Township woman for whom the suspect was supposed to be caring, police report. Ivette Robles, of the 900 block of Geissinger Street,...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 security guard dead, 1 injured in Berks County shooting
NEW MORGAN, Pa. -- A security guard was killed and another wounded during a shooting at a business in Berks County, according to police. Investigators said the shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday morning in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan borough. According to Berks County District...
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
wdac.com
Fatal Accident In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
fox29.com
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Early morning fire in 120-year-old house outside Allentown quickly extinguished
An early morning house fire in a century-old Salisbury Township home was extinguished within minutes and resulted in just minor injuries, township police report. The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday for a house on in the 1000 block of East Emmaus Avenue, less than a mile outside Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
