News Maker Dario Savarese on Labor Day Weekend events
Labor Day Weekend begins with Concern Hotline’s annual Friday Fish Fry at Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook Fri. Sept. 2. The event will be followed by the HoneyCar Barbecue and Brews event both Sat. and Sun. Sept. 2 and 3. We spoke with the Marketing Director of the...
August 8, 2022
The Virginia Department of Health and Lord Fairfax Health District issued an Algal Mat Alert by email for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Strasburg. The affected area begins at Route 644 and continues for approximately 11.5 miles to Route 611 including the boat ramp at Deer Rapids and other public access points.
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia
Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community. Their new hours are: Tuesday...
Page County and others benefit from ABC grants
A news release from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Authority announced grant recipients for 2022-23. Ten Community Organizations across the state were awarded grants from the Virginia ABC Authority education and prevention grant program. The grants support programs that educate and strive to prevent or reduce underage and high...
6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
71st HamFest returns to Berryville
The 71st Annual Berryville Hamfest is back this weekend at the Clarke County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 6 am with vendors starting at 8 am. The event regularly draws 1500 people and there will be nearly 150 vendors from the HAM radio world selling all types of tools of the trade from vintage radios to the latest models.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
Roger Smelser receives Larry M. Funk Award
The Warren Coalition awarded the Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children in Warren County to Roger Smelser. This is a new award honoring the former Vice President and President of the organization who also served as the DARE instructor for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Roger...
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dog found abandoned on the road is now in the care of the Orange County Animal Shelter. Maggie, a Pitbull, was found Friday, July 29, in Barboursville. She currently weighs about 27 pounds, nearly half of what is considered healthy. “Maggie was a stray...
Apollo Theater receives huge restoration grant
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The Apollo Civic Theatre in Martinsburg is over 100 years old. It recently received a grant for major renovations to take place to preserve the facility. The theater was first built in 1913 and it has since served as a focal point for community entertainment. “I’ve worked so […]
Algal Mat Alert for Shenandoah River
The Virginia Department of Health issued an Algal Mat Alert for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Strasburg. The affected area begins at Route 644 and continues for approximately 11.5 miles to Route 611 including the boat ramp at Deer Rapids and other public access points. Signs have...
The 10 Best Food and Shopping Destinations Hidden in Purcellville
This pioneer town at the end of the W&OD Trail is flush with vintage finds, eclectic restaurants, baseball, and a famous distillery. Purcellville was once a tiny outpost on the Virginia frontier. Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the location became a key stop on the “Great Road,” a thoroughfare used by stagecoaches on their way west. The town was settled in 1764 and was named for Purcell’s Store and Post Office owner Valentine Purcell in 1853. The town earned a stop on the W&OD Railroad in 1874, and its circa-1904 train station, painted canary yellow, sits beside the Wine Country LOVEwork sign. This landmark is also the terminus of the W&OD hiker-biker trail, and you’ll see groups of cyclists gathering to enjoy the town’s impressive collection of dining and drinking establishments. Bunches of friends lock their bikes up and find tables at Purcellville’s breweries and restaurants. But the town is also known to people who love vintage clothing and antiques. Purcellville is a worthy destination for day-trippers seeking sustenance between biking, vineyard hopping, or sightseeing.
At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
Fairfax County Animal Shelter takes in beagles saved from research facility
The Fairfax County Animal Shelter is helping with a mass rescue of more than 4,000 beagles from an Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Va. The U.S. Department of Agriculture found the facility to have several violations of federal regulations, with the animals being hungry, sick, and generally mistreated.
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
