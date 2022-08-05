DC Preview: Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern #1

Read on aiptcomics.com
Phillip Kennedy Johnson illuminates ‘Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern’
Earlier today, we spoke with writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson about all things Warworld Saga, including the forthcoming Apocalypse one-shot. But, as it turns out, he’s also involved in another mega DC event — that’d be Dark Crisis — by writing (alongside artist Fernando Blanco) another big-time tie-in. (There’s also a Hawkgirl backup story from writer Nadia Shammas and artist Jack Herbert.)
DC Preview: Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #3
With Nubia on the mend, she’ll need all the help she can get to battle the powerful villain behind it all: Zillah. Enter Hawkgirl and the new Wonder Girl…Yara Flor! But there is something more to this vendetta against Nubia and her efforts to bring peace to Man’s World. Could Zillah be connected to our queen’s life before she became an Amazon? Find out in the penultimate issue of this fan-favorite miniseries!
Phillip Kennedy Johnson talks storytelling and stakes in ‘Superman: Warworld Apocalypse’
DC Comics is no stranger to giant-sized events. In the last year or so alone, we’ve had Future State and Dark Crisis alone. But there’s been another big event that pales even those (at least in terms of length): the Warworld Saga. The event, headed up primarily by...
DC Preview: Naomi: Season Two #6
The shocking conclusion to one of the most epic stories in all of DC comics history! In this issue, Naomi faces everything: her birth world legacy, the enemies that destroyed her family, and her place on the Justice League. The choices she makes here will carry with her for the rest of her life. Do not miss this epic conclusion to the Eisner-nominated Naomi MacDuffie saga! Guest-starring Superman!
DC Preview: Jurassic League #4
The trinity of Batsaur, Wonderdon, and Supersaur welcomes a few new monstrous members in the form of Aquanyx, Flashraptor, and Green Torch! But can even a fully-staffed Jurassic League stand a chance against Darkseid and his army of corrupted carnivores?. Jurassic League #4. Writer: Juan Gedeon and Daniel Warren Johnson.
EXCLUSIVE DC First Look: Superman Space Age #3
Courtesy of DC Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal the solicitation and three covers for Superman Space Age #3. Out in comic shops on November 22nd, Mark Russell and Mike Allred’s series comes to a close featuring incredible covers by Allred, Joe Quinones, and Nick Derington. Superman Space Age. interview...
Marvel Preview: Punisher #5
Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there’s one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it’s a prisoner. LEGACY #249. Written...
‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #18 opens with a great Signal story
Batman: Urban Legends #18 is a good jumping-on point for new readers, with new stories kicking off in this anthology alongside on-shots. All told, there are five stories featuring different characters like Signal, Tim Drake, Alfred, Etrigan, and more. It’s a grab bag, but a satisfying package. The opening...
Wacky sci-fi and romance, too: Jeremy Adams talks ‘The Flash 2022 Annual’
Ongoing for years, Linda Park-West and Wally West’s relationship has gotten a heck of a lot more complicated turn now that Linda has super powers. (It’s something that Wally only recently discovered.) Comics fans will get an even deeper look at the beloved, ever-dynamic relationship with the release...
DC Comics reveals Dan Mora’s ‘The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary’ cover
DC Comics announced The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special last week to much surprise and excitement. The 80-page anthology will feature four stories detailing new perspectives and points of view on the death of Superman and have multiple variant covers. One of those covers by Dan Mora was announced but can now be unveiled to the world.
DC Preview: Harley Quinn #19
Clown’s log, stardate 2022. Our mission is going perfectly, as long as you ignore that missile that the U.S. military launched at our spacecraft; the mysterious, unknown creature running wild on the JLA moon base; and Solomon Grundy losing his lunch all over Bronze Tiger. So, other than all that…things are great! So, hey, this Harley Quinn event sure is rocketing forward! Space puns, dead ahead!
‘Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai’ #1 continues Peach Momoko’s unique approach to Marvel
Peach Momoko has seriously changed the way you can tell a Marvel Comics story, evident with Demon Days and this week’s Demon Wars. An adaptation using Marvel’s biggest superheroes doesn’t have to be a one-to-one retelling, and Momoko takes it further by entwining the mythical archetypes of Marvel heroes with Japanese folktales. That winning combo continues this week.
‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #14 is addictive superhero storytelling
Superman is slowly building up a team – or maybe it’s the other way around, and a team is slowly folding Superman into it. Tom Taylor and Nicole Maines introduced Dreamer into the DCU in the last issue, and now she’s joining Superman and Jay with the Revolutionaries to bring the fight to Bendix. Who is Bendix? Why, only the president of a nation that turns innocent people into mind-controlled monsters for his gain!
Marvel Preview: Venom: Lethal Protector #5
Eddie Brock has been pushed to his limit. The love of his life has found happiness with another, and he’s fought super villain after super villain across New York City as every super-powered criminal in town attempts to take the sinister symbiote’s head. Now VENOM faces down a gauntlet of foes—including TASKMASTER—intent on putting down the wicked web-slinger for good. But Venom has ONE chance to win, but it will take everything he and the symbiote have just to survive!
DC Preview: DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1
What began as a battle for Earth has become a war for the galaxy as the epic final chapter in the massive DCeased franchise is here! The emergence of a reborn, undead Darkseid in DCeased: Dead Planet sets the stage for the most devastating conflict yet for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! As the Anti-Life Equation spreads into the cosmos, the survivors of Earth prepare for the coming apocalypse and realize their only hope could lie in the most powerful surviving hero from the first DCeased series… The bestselling creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine return for their third and final installment in War of the Undead Gods!
Marvel Preview: Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #3
Steve Rogers tracks the mysterious organization known only as the Outer Circle to a lab in the heart of a volcano, where the original creator of the shield left behind a dire message. But the Outer Circle isn’t going to let the information go without a fight. Who—or what—is the Redacted? And will Steve survive long enough to find out? Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes finds himself in a high-stakes battle with none other than the Dryad herself…Peggy Carter!
DC Preview: Superman: Son of Kal-El #14
Henry Bendix has threatened and manipulated and killed without consequence. Now, after a shocking coordinated attack on Earth’s heroes, it’s time for Superman, Jay, and the Revolutionaries to strike back. But first, Jay Nakamura must embrace his powers and become the hero Jon knows he can be. Superman:...
Marvel Preview: Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #3
JANE VS. S’YM OF LIMBO FOR THE FATE OF ASGARD! The battle against the Dark Elves and their allies rages on in Asgard, and the warriors of the Golden City are losing—badly. Rūna the Valkyrie has managed to stave off total defeat, but Asgard desperately needs Thor. Can Jane find clues to the Thunder God’s whereabouts in Limbo—or will she lose herself to S’ym’s dark magics?
Marvel Preview: The Avengers and Moon Girl #1
Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. and now she has a wonky DD clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it—from Wakanda to the moon!
Netflix and Dark Horse extend first look movie and TV partnership for multi-year deal
Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment have extended their creative partnership for multiple years. The two partnered back in 2018 to create Stranger Things comics. This new deal will give Netflix a first look at Dark Horse IP for film and TV, with their most recent collaboration being The Umbrella Academy.
