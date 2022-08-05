Read on aiptcomics.com
Marvel Preview: Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #3
Steve Rogers tracks the mysterious organization known only as the Outer Circle to a lab in the heart of a volcano, where the original creator of the shield left behind a dire message. But the Outer Circle isn’t going to let the information go without a fight. Who—or what—is the Redacted? And will Steve survive long enough to find out? Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes finds himself in a high-stakes battle with none other than the Dryad herself…Peggy Carter!
DC Preview: Future State: Gotham #16
Jason Todd and Hunter Panic must help Jace, the Next Batman, against the original Batman and…his son Batman 666?! And while all hell breaks loose in Gotham the rest of the Bat-Family have an intervention with Nightwing about his addiction and claiming the mantle of Batman for his own! And if Damian is with his father, then who is the Batman with Talia?!
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #7
Norman Osborn is back! But what does he have planned for Spider-Man?! One of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years is here!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 10,...
Marvel Preview: Venom: Lethal Protector #5
Eddie Brock has been pushed to his limit. The love of his life has found happiness with another, and he’s fought super villain after super villain across New York City as every super-powered criminal in town attempts to take the sinister symbiote’s head. Now VENOM faces down a gauntlet of foes—including TASKMASTER—intent on putting down the wicked web-slinger for good. But Venom has ONE chance to win, but it will take everything he and the symbiote have just to survive!
Marvel Preview: Punisher #5
Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there’s one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it’s a prisoner. LEGACY #249. Written...
Marvel Preview: Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #3
JANE VS. S’YM OF LIMBO FOR THE FATE OF ASGARD! The battle against the Dark Elves and their allies rages on in Asgard, and the warriors of the Golden City are losing—badly. Rūna the Valkyrie has managed to stave off total defeat, but Asgard desperately needs Thor. Can Jane find clues to the Thunder God’s whereabouts in Limbo—or will she lose herself to S’ym’s dark magics?
Marvel Preview: The Avengers and Moon Girl #1
Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. and now she has a wonky DD clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it—from Wakanda to the moon!
‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #18 opens with a great Signal story
Batman: Urban Legends #18 is a good jumping-on point for new readers, with new stories kicking off in this anthology alongside on-shots. All told, there are five stories featuring different characters like Signal, Tim Drake, Alfred, Etrigan, and more. It’s a grab bag, but a satisfying package. The opening...
‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #14 is addictive superhero storytelling
Superman is slowly building up a team – or maybe it’s the other way around, and a team is slowly folding Superman into it. Tom Taylor and Nicole Maines introduced Dreamer into the DCU in the last issue, and now she’s joining Superman and Jay with the Revolutionaries to bring the fight to Bendix. Who is Bendix? Why, only the president of a nation that turns innocent people into mind-controlled monsters for his gain!
Marvel Preview: Black Panther #8
“LONG SHADOW” CONCLUDES! The battle for Wakanda comes to a head! T’Challa has owned the path his secrets paved for the Hatut Zeraze’s takeover, and ceded command of the resistance to his allies. But doing the right thing doesn’t always lead to the outcomes—or answers—one would prefer. T’Challa’s undue mistrust must face consequences—choices that will alter the fate of Wakanda and its leadership…forever.
DC Preview: Naomi: Season Two #6
The shocking conclusion to one of the most epic stories in all of DC comics history! In this issue, Naomi faces everything: her birth world legacy, the enemies that destroyed her family, and her place on the Justice League. The choices she makes here will carry with her for the rest of her life. Do not miss this epic conclusion to the Eisner-nominated Naomi MacDuffie saga! Guest-starring Superman!
DC Preview: Batgirls #9
After what happened with Seer, there’s no time to waste for the Batgirls as they go Batgirling back into detective mode! And this new murder hits even closer to home—literally! As Steph, Cass, and Babs are racing to put the clues together about who might be the Hill Ripper, they get an unexpected visit. Who doesn’t love a killer fight scene? Yet with all this murder going on, Steph still manages to get her flirt on!
DC Preview: Harley Quinn #19
Clown’s log, stardate 2022. Our mission is going perfectly, as long as you ignore that missile that the U.S. military launched at our spacecraft; the mysterious, unknown creature running wild on the JLA moon base; and Solomon Grundy losing his lunch all over Bronze Tiger. So, other than all that…things are great! So, hey, this Harley Quinn event sure is rocketing forward! Space puns, dead ahead!
EXCLUSIVE DC First Look: Superman Space Age #3
Courtesy of DC Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal the solicitation and three covers for Superman Space Age #3. Out in comic shops on November 22nd, Mark Russell and Mike Allred’s series comes to a close featuring incredible covers by Allred, Joe Quinones, and Nick Derington. Superman Space Age. interview...
DC Preview: Blood Syndicate: Season One #4
As Holocaust rampages through Dakota, Wise, Tech, and Fade are just trying to survive—but so are Aquamaria, Third Rail, and Brickhouse! When these two groups cross paths, they can tell the balance of power in the city is shifting…if they can avoid killing each other long enough to take that power!
‘Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern’ #1 is a truly epic hero’s tale
Arguably the biggest story of the week, there seems to be some kind of, um, kerfuffle happening over at Warner Bros./DC Comics. How else would you describe the perma-shelving of Batgirl, not to mention the mostly uncertain status of some other anticipated projects. And, sure, the mucky-mucks say they’ve got a plan, but it sort of feels dire for the DCEU — which would be more surprising if that wasn’t generally the case for the company. Oh, and it’s made all the more difficult as Marvel keeps pace toward, like, phase 30 or whatever.
‘Faith’ review: True story of kung-fu Catholic cult ready to save the world
Faith is a documentary that serves as a great example of truth being stranger than fiction. Shot over three and a half months, the film is about the Guerrieri della Luce (The Warriors of Light) a 20 year old Catholic sect comprised of mostly former martial arts champions. The group train with the Master so they will be ready to save humanity when the Apocalypse comes.
Marvel Legends: Venom ‘Life Foundation’ multi-pack revealed
On Tuesday, Hasbro revealed an Amazon-exclusive Marvel Legends multi-pack featuring two Life Foundation symbiotes (Riot and Agony) along with a brand new version of Eddie Brock’s Venom. The figures will come packaged in a box featuring artwork from Ryan Stegman. The story of the Life Foundation Symbiotes is a...
Marvel Preview: Captain Carter #5
THE END OF THE LINE! Captain Carter’s powerful enemies are closing in, painting her as dangerous and out of touch with reality. But Peggy’s mind has never been clearer—and now that she knows what she’s up against, she’s going to put an end to it…even if it costs her everything.
