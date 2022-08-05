ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Burritos are a staple cuisine of Mexican origin that can be made in many different ways depending the time of day that you plan to eat them. They are versatile and accommodate even the pickiest of eaters. Basically, it is a genius way to shove a lot of food in your mouth all at once, but in a controlled, perfectly wrapped manner. Burrito's popularly feature a protein, pico de gallo, corn, beans and other fresh ingredients and spices depending on the meal. Those making breakfast burritos will often include eggs, protein, and some vegetables into the mix. Restaurants like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe's Southwest Grill, allow customers to choose exactly what they want to put into their burrito, and even offer it in the form of a bowl.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best burrito in all of Illinois can be found at Maize Mexican Grill in Champaign.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best place to order a burrito in the entire state :

"This small eatery doesn't have fancy decor, but it boasts the best burrito in the state. For just $7 you get your choice of carne asada, chicken, pastor, chorizo, or bean and cheese. Another frequent customer recommends the steak burrito with cilantro and onion. The restaurant also has a food truck that can be found at various locations throughout the week."

