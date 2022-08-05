Greenwich Police Officer Robert Smurlo Retires After Two Decades of Dedicated Service

Read on news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Greenwich Superintendent Appoints Matthew Cerruto Assistant Principal at Parkway School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Matthew Cerruto as assistant principal at Parkway School, effective immediately. Mr. Cerruto replaces Mrs. Cindy Boucard, who departed GPS at the end of this past school year for an administrative role in a district closer to her new home.
hamlethub.com
WCSU opens new Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, a statewide service for public schools
In response to an ever-growing need for safety and mental health support programs in public schools, Western Connecticut State University has opened the Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, housed in White Hall on its Midtown campus, 181 White St., Danbury, under the Education and Educational Psychology Department.
hamlethub.com
Services planned for beloved member of RHS staff, Edwin Ordonez has died
Ridgefield High School lost a beloved staff member last week. Edwin Ordonez died at the age of 28. According to Anthony Cataldo and Danny Hayes who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Edwin's family, the RHS employee passed away after a tragic accident. Edwin leaves behind his wife and his first child, Sarah, who is just four months old.
hamlethub.com
SHU Partners with Yale New Haven Health for Student Health Care
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University is partnering with Yale New Haven Health’s Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) to provide student health care. This arrangement will mean expanded health services available to all SHU students. Effective August 15, students will receive their health services at Yale New Haven Health’s state-of-the-art Park...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive Labor Day Weekend Benefits NorthEast Community Cycles
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive for NorthEast Community Cycles (NEC) will take place on September 3rd and 4th, 2022 from 11AM-3PM at Ridgefield Bicycle Company (88 Danbury Rd) All sizes and conditions accepted!. All bikes are donated to Northeast Community Cycles for repair and distribution to local charities. Your bike will...
hamlethub.com
Services in Danbury for Edwin Ordonez, 28, GoFundMe Launched to Support Family
Some people just light up a room, and Edwin Ordonez was that person. Edwin Ordonez died last week at the age of 28. According to Anthony Cataldo and Danny Hayes who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Edwin's family, the beloved community member who worked at Danbury War Memorial before joining the staff at Ridgefield High School, passed away after a tragic accident. Edwin leaves behind his wife and his first child, Sarah, who is just four months old.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Responds to hold town-wide event to support Ukraine on August 27, seek support and partnerships!
Ukrainian Independence Day is on August 24 and Ridgefield Responds will be hosting a town-wide event on August 27th to celebrate the country's sovereignty and incredible strength in defending itself since this war began earlier this year. Ridgefield Responds explains, "We’re seeking local businesses, groups, and organizations to participate! Sell...
hamlethub.com
Danbury Proton Petition and Press Conference on August 10 at City Hall
On July 29, Danbury Proton submitted a formal Petition for Reconsideration imploring the State Office of Health Strategy to engage in a dialogue to address any concerns about their Certificate Of Need application, which they denied on July 14. Next Wednesday, August 10 at 2:30 pm, the City of Danbury...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Southbury Women's Club holds Operation Backpack
Southbury Women's Club's Operation Backpack annually provides school supplies for the children of needy Southbury families via Southbury Social Services, funded by generous community grants, sponsorships, monetary and Amazon Wishlist purchase donations. This year, they have over 80 backpacks to fill! From pencils to scientific calculators, we are able to assist...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will sell homemade cookies at Tuesday's Chirp concert to support the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer
Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will be selling homemade cookies on behalf of the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer on Tuesday night, August 9 from 6 to 8pm at the CHIRP concert in Ballard Park. You can find Tyler by CVS park entrance where you can purchase some sweet treats to enjoy during the concert (while helping children in need).
hamlethub.com
Primary Tomorrow: Guide for Darien Voters
Darien is having a dual (Democratic and Republican) primary tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, for all local voting districts in Darien. Polls will open at 6:00 am and close at 8:00 pm. Voting will take place by the absentee ballot application and ballot process, available through the Town Clerk’s office, or in-person at Darien’s six poll locations. Signage will be placed at all poll locations, directing voters to their respective voting districts.
hamlethub.com
Westport Playhouse Announces "4,000 Miles" Bike Giveaway
Westport, CT - In conjunction with its upcoming production of “4000 Miles,” Westport Country Playhouse is offering a giveaway of a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike, valued at $960. The bike was donated as first prize by Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport. Second price, also thanks to the generosity of Cycleology, is a Cycleology RBX classic SS cycling jersey (size large) and Cycleology water bottle, valued at $97.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Fresh Start Laundry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fresh Start...
hamlethub.com
Mercury Marketing Communications Promotes, Adds Staff
STAMFORD, CT/August 8, 2022 – Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc., a boutique marketing and public relations agency based in Stamford, is pleased to announce changes to its professional staff. On its public relations team, the agency promoted Thomas Renner to Senior Account Executive and added Katherine Bonamo as an Assistant...
hamlethub.com
HUGE Summer Clearance Sale at Hutton's in Ridgefield!
Hutton's Fine Men's Wear HUGE Summer Clearance SALE with up to 50% off seasonal items!. Incredible summer-weather attire is being offered at up to 50% off! Shop top brands like Viyella, Brax, Raffi, Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, and more!. Shop local and look dapper! Stop into Hutton's soon to take advantage...
hamlethub.com
Primary information for Bethel voters
A Primary is a voting event when members of a political party select their candidates for the November election. The State Primary will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9 in Bethel. You must be registered in the Democratic or Republican Party to vote. View the Ballots. Find your polling location...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Public Schools Announces New Food Service Provider
Ridgefield Public Schools (RPS) announced this week that they have contracted with Aramark to be the District’s new food service provider. Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this decision. RPS’s new Director of Food Service, Eric Nickelson has worked for Aramark...
hamlethub.com
Brookfield Voting Information for Tomorrow's Democratic and Republican Primaries
The State Democratic and Republican Primaries are tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9. Voting is from 6am to 8pm DEMOCRATIC AND. Please note: CONNECTICUT HAS CLOSED PRIMARIES. YOU MUST BE AN ENROLLED MEMBER OF EITHER THE DEMOCRATIC OR REPUBLICAN PARTY TO VOTE IN THESE PRIMARIES. View sample ballots. **DISTRICT 1**. NEW VOTING...
hamlethub.com
Sandy Hook Promise Co-founder and World-class Musician performs for the first time since 12/14/12 - A Father's Promise: The Concert this Saturday
Sandy Hook Promise co-founder Mark Barden is a world-class musician who lost his passion for making music when his son Daniel was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy on December 14, 2012. In the years since, Mark and his family have been on an incredible journey filled with inspiration, perseverance and, mostly, love.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Weather: Heat Advisory in Effect Through Monday at 8pm
High heat and humidity continue into early next week. A Bermuda high will remain offshore through early in the week, continuing to provide very warm, humid conditions in our area. A heat advisory is now in effect through 8 pm Monday. There remains a localized threat of...
Comments / 0