Power outage reported near South Providence in Columbia, 1,600 customers affected

The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
krcgtv.com
Route 42 shut down in Miller County, power line across the road
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted that Route 42 in Miller County was closed on Monday afternoon. The tweet said there was a power line across the road, blocking traffic in both directions. The MoDOT Traveler Map said there had been a crash in the area at 1:38 pm. It...
krcgtv.com
Three finalists for Columbia Fire Department chief position
The City of Columbia has released the final three candidates for fire chief. The city is replacing Andy Woody. He announced in January 2022 that he was leaving for a position at Southern Arkansas University Tech to be the new Director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. Out of 29...
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The Missouri Department of Revenue posted a list on its website of all the cities and counties opting out this year. According to the Department of Revenue, Missouri’s back-to-school tax holiday started Friday morning and will run through The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The scene location has been corrected. The Boone County Fire District and Boone County Sheriff's Office are searching the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area in Columbia on Sunday, for a person who went missing while fishing. Search and rescue teams told ABC 17 News crews they arrived at the state park around The post Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One woman dies in motorcycle crash in Jefferson City
One 24-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash on westbound U.S. 54 in Jefferson City Friday night. The post One woman dies in motorcycle crash in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Body recovered from Rocky Fork Conservation Area
The Boone County Sheriff's Department confirmed that they recovered a body from the lake at the Rocky Fork Conservation Area. Captain Brian Leer said they found the body at 9 am Monday. Officials got a call about a missing adult man Sunday afternoon. Leer said while it is early in...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in crash that ended in fire
BOONE COUNTY — A Denver, Colorado man was seriously injured after a fiery crash in Boone County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the highway patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on I-70 westbound at the 120.2 mile marker. Taylor Bryant, 37, traveled off the right side of...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City woman killed in three vehicle car crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three vehicle crash in Cole County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino 24, and Zion Grimes,...
Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff. The area is The post Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
kbia.org
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say
Columbia police seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $180,000 on the street along with suspected fake pills that might contain fentanyl and guns Wednesday, according to court documents. The post Columbia police, feds seize $180,000 worth of methamphetamine, documents say appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Tipton man dead, another seriously injured, in motorcycle crash
A Tipton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Moniteau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report, it happened Saturday at 8:37 pm on Highway 50, west of Koerkenmeier Road. David Burnett, 45, of Tipton, was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 when the motorcycle went...
krcgtv.com
Hallsville back to school back donated school supplies for over 400 students
Hallsville — Back-to-school shopping is usually exciting, but with inflation and the rise of COVID cases, many Missouri families are stressed about school supplies. However, community leaders and organizations are stepping in to help. According to the National Retail Federation back school shopping could cost you roughly $800 per...
Yes, There Is A Million Dollar Home In Sedalia And It’s For Sale
When you think of Sedalia homes, you probably think of those large nice homes on Broadway as you head towards the historic downtown. Or maybe the new neighborhood out by Clover Dell Park. The home you grew up in. Or the two homes perched on what seems like Missouri State Fair property. You're probably not thinking million dollar homes. Yet our town has a few, and one of them is currently for sale.
firesideguard.com
Thompson man killed by farm bull
A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
kjluradio.com
Fulton man arrested with nearly 4 ounces of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested with almost 4 ounces of methamphetamine during a morning drug bust. Officers with the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton Police Department, and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force served a search warrant Thursday morning at the home of Clayton Craddock, 37. During a search...
