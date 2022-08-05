Hay bales block Highway 54 near New Bloomfield

Read on krcgtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City woman dies in motorcycle crash
A Jefferson City woman is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles in Cole County. State troopers say the crash happened on Highway 54 west of Route C-C late Friday night. Investigators say a car driven be a 16-year old changed lanes, started skidding, and hit two motorcycles in the other lane.
kjluradio.com
Colorado man seriously injured in fiery Boone County crash
A Colorado man is seriously injured in a fiery crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Taylor Bryant, 37, of Denver, was driving on I-70, through Columbia, Saturday, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Bryant’s vehicle rolled into the eastbound lanes of the interstate and caught fire.
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
KYTV
Truck pulls power lines down near Osage Beach, Mo.
NEAR OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A truck hit a power line, bringing down other lines near Osage Beach. Officers responded to State Highway 42 around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The truck could not clear the first line. As the driver kept going, it pulled several more wires with it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair
A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Authorities recover body after reports of missing man north of Columbia
Boone County authorities say they have found a body of a man believed to be missing north of Columbia. ABC 17 reports that searchers found the body at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. A man had been reported missing while fishing at Rocky Forks Lake Conservation area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the man was fishing with two friends, who had left to make a run into town then got back and couldn’t find him.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City woman killed in three vehicle car crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City woman was killed in a three vehicle crash in Cole County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on Westbound US 54 west of Route CC. Chantelle Gianino 24, and Zion Grimes,...
kwos.com
Bad weekend for motorcyclists
Two people die in unrelated motorcycle crashes. 24 – year old Chantelle Gianino died Friday when a car hit her motorcycle on Highway 54 in Jefferson City. 59 – year old Charles Gagnon was killed when he was thrown off the back of a motorcycle that ran off Highway 50 in Moniteau County Saturday. The rider, David Burnett, was seriously hurt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash
OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
Man charged after allegedly burglarizing Midway Antique Mall
On Sunday at 9:11 a.m., a Boone County Sheriff's deputy arrested a suspect that allegedly burglarized the Midway Antique Mall Sunday morning. The post Man charged after allegedly burglarizing Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The scene location has been corrected. The Boone County Fire District and Boone County Sheriff's Office are searching the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area in Columbia on Sunday, for a person who went missing while fishing. Search and rescue teams told ABC 17 News crews they arrived at the state park around The post Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man
The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police seize 20 lbs of meth & about 1/2 a lb of suspected Fentanyl during recent drug bust
Columbia Police seize 20 pounds of methamphetamine and about half a pound of suspected Fentanyl during a recent drug bust. Detectives with the Columbia PD initiated a drug investigation in 2019 that led to arrests last week. Jaimee Girdner, 27, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree drug trafficking and child endangerment. Her boyfriend, Paulino Nafate, 44, is facing a federal charge of meth trafficking.
kwos.com
Lake area man charged in shooting
A Sunrise Beach man faces felony assault charges after a Thursday shooting. 36 year old Corbin Everitt is accused of shooting the victim during a fight. Law officers found him hiding inside beauty salon. Investigators believe that Everitt’s family members helping hide him from officers.
KYTV
2 planes damaged in storms at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Storms damaged two small planes at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night. ”It was a mess. The planes in the background, a couple of them that were damaged,“ said David Robinette, one of the employees at Lee C Fine airport. He said he was...
krcgtv.com
Three finalists for Columbia Fire Department chief position
The City of Columbia has released the final three candidates for fire chief. The city is replacing Andy Woody. He announced in January 2022 that he was leaving for a position at Southern Arkansas University Tech to be the new Director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. Out of 29...
kjluradio.com
Kaiser man charged with sending inappropriate messages & images to minor
A Miller County man is facing multiple charges for sending inappropriate photos to an 11-year-old child. Jeffery Andrews, 41, of Kaiser, was arrested Sunday at his home. He’s been charged with sexual misconduct involving a child and enticement of a child. According to a press release from the sheriff’s...
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, Missouri
John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.
Comments / 0