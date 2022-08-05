Hay bales block Highway 54 near New Bloomfield

Boone County authorities say they have found a body of a man believed to be missing north of Columbia. ABC 17 reports that searchers found the body at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. A man had been reported missing while fishing at Rocky Forks Lake Conservation area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the man was fishing with two friends, who had left to make a run into town then got back and couldn’t find him.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO