Marvel Preview: Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #3
Steve Rogers tracks the mysterious organization known only as the Outer Circle to a lab in the heart of a volcano, where the original creator of the shield left behind a dire message. But the Outer Circle isn’t going to let the information go without a fight. Who—or what—is the Redacted? And will Steve survive long enough to find out? Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes finds himself in a high-stakes battle with none other than the Dryad herself…Peggy Carter!
‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #18 opens with a great Signal story
Batman: Urban Legends #18 is a good jumping-on point for new readers, with new stories kicking off in this anthology alongside on-shots. All told, there are five stories featuring different characters like Signal, Tim Drake, Alfred, Etrigan, and more. It’s a grab bag, but a satisfying package. The opening...
DC Preview: Future State: Gotham #16
Jason Todd and Hunter Panic must help Jace, the Next Batman, against the original Batman and…his son Batman 666?! And while all hell breaks loose in Gotham the rest of the Bat-Family have an intervention with Nightwing about his addiction and claiming the mantle of Batman for his own! And if Damian is with his father, then who is the Batman with Talia?!
Marvel Preview: Black Panther #8
“LONG SHADOW” CONCLUDES! The battle for Wakanda comes to a head! T’Challa has owned the path his secrets paved for the Hatut Zeraze’s takeover, and ceded command of the resistance to his allies. But doing the right thing doesn’t always lead to the outcomes—or answers—one would prefer. T’Challa’s undue mistrust must face consequences—choices that will alter the fate of Wakanda and its leadership…forever.
Marvel Preview: Punisher #5
Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there’s one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it’s a prisoner. LEGACY #249. Written...
Marvel Preview: Venom: Lethal Protector #5
Eddie Brock has been pushed to his limit. The love of his life has found happiness with another, and he’s fought super villain after super villain across New York City as every super-powered criminal in town attempts to take the sinister symbiote’s head. Now VENOM faces down a gauntlet of foes—including TASKMASTER—intent on putting down the wicked web-slinger for good. But Venom has ONE chance to win, but it will take everything he and the symbiote have just to survive!
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #7
Norman Osborn is back! But what does he have planned for Spider-Man?! One of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years is here!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 10,...
Marvel Preview: The Avengers and Moon Girl #1
Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. and now she has a wonky DD clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it—from Wakanda to the moon!
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #26
THE SHOCKING ENDING TO THE BOUNTY HUNTERS’ RAID ON THE VERMILLION! T’onga must face Crimson Dawn on her own to save the girl she seeks. Meanwhile, one of her crew may not survive Vukorah’s deadly revenge. And Dengar may finally be getting exactly what he deserves. Written...
Marvel Legends: Venom ‘Life Foundation’ multi-pack revealed
On Tuesday, Hasbro revealed an Amazon-exclusive Marvel Legends multi-pack featuring two Life Foundation symbiotes (Riot and Agony) along with a brand new version of Eddie Brock’s Venom. The figures will come packaged in a box featuring artwork from Ryan Stegman. The story of the Life Foundation Symbiotes is a...
Marvel announces ‘Black Panther: Unconquered’ #1 one-shot
Marvel Comics has revealed a new Black Panther one-shot on the way with Bryan Edward Hill writing and Alberto Foche drawing. Marvel says it’s an ideal jumping-on point for new readers and perfect for longtime fans of the Black Panther mythology. You can find it in comic shops on November 9th.
DC Preview: Batgirls #9
After what happened with Seer, there’s no time to waste for the Batgirls as they go Batgirling back into detective mode! And this new murder hits even closer to home—literally! As Steph, Cass, and Babs are racing to put the clues together about who might be the Hill Ripper, they get an unexpected visit. Who doesn’t love a killer fight scene? Yet with all this murder going on, Steph still manages to get her flirt on!
DC Preview: Blood Syndicate: Season One #4
As Holocaust rampages through Dakota, Wise, Tech, and Fade are just trying to survive—but so are Aquamaria, Third Rail, and Brickhouse! When these two groups cross paths, they can tell the balance of power in the city is shifting…if they can avoid killing each other long enough to take that power!
‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #14 is addictive superhero storytelling
Superman is slowly building up a team – or maybe it’s the other way around, and a team is slowly folding Superman into it. Tom Taylor and Nicole Maines introduced Dreamer into the DCU in the last issue, and now she’s joining Superman and Jay with the Revolutionaries to bring the fight to Bendix. Who is Bendix? Why, only the president of a nation that turns innocent people into mind-controlled monsters for his gain!
‘Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern’ #1 is a truly epic hero’s tale
Arguably the biggest story of the week, there seems to be some kind of, um, kerfuffle happening over at Warner Bros./DC Comics. How else would you describe the perma-shelving of Batgirl, not to mention the mostly uncertain status of some other anticipated projects. And, sure, the mucky-mucks say they’ve got a plan, but it sort of feels dire for the DCEU — which would be more surprising if that wasn’t generally the case for the company. Oh, and it’s made all the more difficult as Marvel keeps pace toward, like, phase 30 or whatever.
AIPT Television podcast episode 26: A Massive SDCC 2022 TV Recap
So much TV news and announcements came out of San Diego Comic-Con, that the AIPT Television podcast needed two weeks to sort through everything. Contributor, Ryan Sonneville, had his boots on the ground at this year’s pop culture event, and he joins us to discuss his experience and some of the bigger reveals. We dive into Marvel Studios, Warner Bros., Star Trek, and more.
DC Preview: Jurassic League #4
The trinity of Batsaur, Wonderdon, and Supersaur welcomes a few new monstrous members in the form of Aquanyx, Flashraptor, and Green Torch! But can even a fully-staffed Jurassic League stand a chance against Darkseid and his army of corrupted carnivores?. Jurassic League #4. Writer: Juan Gedeon and Daniel Warren Johnson.
Marvel releases ‘Who is… She Hulk?’ origin comic on Marvel Unlimited
She-Hulk fans may have to wait an extra day for the new Disney+ show to start, but they do get a new Marvel Unlimited comic today! Fans can read Who Is…She Hulk #1 right now on Marvel’s comics reading app. Written by Rainbow Rowell with art by Ig Guara and colors by Ian Herring, the story provides a deep dive into the origins of the character.
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of August 3, 2022
Welcome back to another edition of Fantastic Five! This week, DC crushed it with three spots, while Image Comics and IDW Publishing rounded out the top five. Let’s get right to the books!. Godzilla Rivals II: Vs. Battra. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly comics podcast!. Godzilla...
Marvel Preview: Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever #1
CELEBRATING FIFTY YEARS OF VENGEANCE! Johnny Blaze, still reeling from his time in Hayden’s Falls, seeks the counsel of a seer—named Necro the Tattooist—who uses his needle to bring dark truths to the surface. What follows is not only a wild tour through Ghost Rider’s lost history, but also a warning about the future and an examination of the troubling weight of legacy.
