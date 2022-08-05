ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony: Who's in, and how to watch

At 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have its annual ceremony celebrating a new class of enshrines. ESPN’s coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement returns for the 27th year on Saturday, Aug. 6, as eight enshrines officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Coverage of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class begins at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, a new afternoon time for the annual event. ESPN Radio will also offer live coverage of the event.
NFL
NBC Sports

Richard Seymour becomes 10th Patriot to earn enshrinement into Hall of Fame

Richard Seymour remembered his eight seasons in Foxboro fondly during his Hall of Fame induction Saturday when he became the 10th Patriot enshrined in Canton. “Coming out of college, the experts said, ‘Hey, Richard, you’ll be a top-10 pick,’ and I knew exactly where I wanted to play — some place warm,” he said to laughter during his 9-minute speech. “The Lord answered that prayer and sent me (to New England). When the Patriots selected me sixth overall, it was one of the luckiest breaks of my life.”
NFL
FOX Sports

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Best moments

The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Saturday. Hall of Fame induction is the greatest individual honor that can be bestowed upon a player once his career comes to an end, and former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler — a four-time All-Pro who helped the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI — explained why.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS: Georgia football legend Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame induction

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Richard Seymour has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2022. The 2022 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame include tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, linebacker Sam Mills, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, coach Dick Vermeil, defensive lineman Richard Seymour and defensive lineman Bryant Young.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Tony Boselli becomes first Jaguar inducted into the Hall of Fame

The Jaguars made Tony Boselli their first draft pick in franchise history, the second overall selection in 1995. On Saturday, he became the first Jaguar in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “As the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be welcomed as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

After Sam Mills Hall of Fame Enshrinement, which Panthers are next?

Sam Mills is officially enshrined into Canton. Mills makes it the third Carolina Panther player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame . The first two being defensive end Reggie White and linebacker Kevin Greene. Mills was inducted by his wife Melanie Mills and former coach Jim Mora. It...
NFL
