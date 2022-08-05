Richard Seymour remembered his eight seasons in Foxboro fondly during his Hall of Fame induction Saturday when he became the 10th Patriot enshrined in Canton. “Coming out of college, the experts said, ‘Hey, Richard, you’ll be a top-10 pick,’ and I knew exactly where I wanted to play — some place warm,” he said to laughter during his 9-minute speech. “The Lord answered that prayer and sent me (to New England). When the Patriots selected me sixth overall, it was one of the luckiest breaks of my life.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO