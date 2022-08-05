Multicultural Twilight Market Highlights 60+ Small Businesses

Read on toledocitypaper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
toledocitypaper.com
Earnest Brew Works to debut “American Festbier” at GAF
The 2022 German American Festival will be returning this year to the Toledo area at the end of the month and Toledo-based brewery, Earnest Brew Works has announced the debut of a new lager alongside returning favorites that will be unveiled for the festival. The German American Festival will be...
toledocitypaper.com
Arts Commission announces Art in Public Places program finalists
The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo’s Art in Public Places program has announced the finalists for the Uptown Green Shade Project. This year’s finalists are Barbra Miner, Mercé Culp and Bradley Scherzer. All three of these artists will be paid $2,500 for their work in building a...
sent-trib.com
Make a 'Last Splash' at BG City Pool
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Last Splash week at Bowling Green City Pool & Water Park, which occurs from Aug. 15th-19. The activities scheduled are:. Monday, Aug. 15. Float Your Boat II: The Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Youth ages 5 and up, teens, adults...
Toledo developers hope to double the number of people living downtown in 6 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — A big part of breathing new life into downtown Toledo is attracting more people to live downtown. Paul Toth, the president of ConnecToledo, and his team work with both the Downtown Toledo Improvement District and the Development Corporation that hope to greatly expand downtown living. "So...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?
This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
toledo.com
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
thevillagereporter.com
Fayette Sunoco Celebrates Grand Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … Owners of the Fayette Sunoco, employees and community members take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the store. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fayette Sunoco held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, August 5th. The... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
thevillagereporter.com
46th Annual Fayette Bull Thistle Festival Draws Large Crowds
SERVICE… Bull Thistle volunteers work to serve chicken dinners to the hundreds of people waiting to receive one. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The 46th annual Fayette Bull Thistle festival took place on Saturday, August 6th. The event started off with a breakfa... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: local flower farm brings beautiful color to our corner of the world
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio is home to some gorgeous gardens. And there’s a special place where you can enjoy huge fields of beautiful blooms. There are acres and acres of flowers at GardenView Flowers in Grand Rapids. “It’s a magical place,” said Jenny Van Houtte lead wedding...
bgindependentmedia.org
Maumee hosts 44th Summer Fair
The Maumee Uptown Business Association will present the Maumee Summer Fair Friday Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 in Uptown Maumee. Celebrating its 44th year, the festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Taste of Maumee. Featuring 11 Maumee restaurants, attendees can enjoy a variety of cuisine from pizza, Mexican food, wraps, ice cream, BBQ, wings, burgers, seafood and more.
2022 Jeep Fest guide and event schedule
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeeps never look better than on the streets of Toledo and Jeep enthusiasts are headed back to town Aug. 12-14 for the fifth Jeep Fest. Festivities begin Friday night and continue through Sunday afternoon and include the popular Jeep parade, off-road course and live music. Jeep...
toledocitypaper.com
Out of the Shadows at TLCPL
Toledo Lucas County Public Library has partnered with the Stonewall National Museum and Wells Fargo to bring Out of the Shadows to the Main Library. Out of the Shadows is a historical display that honors the timeline of LGBTQ+ history in America from the 1903 Police Riots to the Stonewall Uprising in 1969. This is a traveling exhibit that features a permanent display at the Stonewall National Museum in Fortlauderdale, Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BP sells remaining 50% stake in Toledo refinery to Cenovus for $300M
TOLEDO, Ohio — BP is selling its remaining 50% stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery to a Canadian company. Calgary-based Cenovus announced Monday it will pay $300 million for BP's remaining stake in the refinery. Cenovus already owns the other 50%. Per terms of the deal, Cenovus will also...
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
Toledo Zoo welcomes baby flamingo chicks
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced Monday that it is caring for eight new flamingo chicks. The babies are fed six times a day with a diet of fish, shrimp, egg yolks, rice cereal and water until they're fully weaned. That process takes about two months. The chicks...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Curtice, OH USA
We are traveling in this area to get out of the Arizona heat. This morning we were hoping to see some birds at the wildlife preserve and just as we were leaving I spotted the heart in a tree by the parking lot. It’s beautiful! I’m so glad I can keep it as a reminder of our trip, but more than that, that there are kind people who make the effort to make someone happy. The news is full of bad news about grouchy, selfish people. But America is great because of people who want to share their blessings, like the person who took the time to spread cheer. Thanks for the thoughtful acts!
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Cost To Provide Golf Carts At The Fair Increases Significantly
FAIR BOARD … Members of the Fulton County Fair Board discuss the topic of putting privacy screening on the fencing that runs around the grandstands. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair Board held their meeting on Thursday, August 4th. The meetin... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A Millbury motel showed signs of the presence of mice during a recent health inspection. Wood County Health Department inspectors found mouse droppings when they inspected the Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, on July 19. The motel had three critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were employees are not...
13abc.com
New things to see at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Botanical Garden is shaking things up this summer with its Zimbabwean sculptures installation. Jonathan Milbrodt, the lead horticulturist with Metroparks Toledo at the Toledo Botanical Garden, said it was something he spotted at a conference and wanted to bring the art style to Toledo.
nbc24.com
Artist Mercé Culp talks new exhibit at the Franklin Park Mall
Have you seen What's Going On at the Franklin Park Mall?. Artist Mercé Culp, 4-dimensional artist and designer has a new window display. We caught up with the artist on What's Going on to talk her project, but also the work she does for kids. To get more info...
Comments / 0