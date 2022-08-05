Everything To Know About 2022’s Jupiter Retrograde

Read on www.nylon.com
Related
Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign
Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
Thought Catalog
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: August 7 to 13, 2022
This week’s astrology feels a lot like cleaning up after an earthquake. As we sort through the rubble, feelings come to the surface about what has transpired. The energy peaks on the 11th with a full moon in Aquarius which tests our patience in the midst of this transformative process. Last year’s Aquarius full moon (which brought up similar themes) coincided with the release of Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever (Eilish was also born with an Aquarius moon)—an album that digs into the joy and melancholy of getting older, and the empowerment found through unexpected transition. Things might not get easier, but by the end of the week, things will be more clear.
RELATED PEOPLE
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon
Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most possessive zodiac signs
You might have some of your friends being possessive over their things and even over people sometimes. Being possessive is not necessarily a bad thing. The person protects their possessions fiercely and will do anything in their power to avoid any harm to them. These traits might occur due to their zodiac signs. So here are the three most possessive zodiac signs.
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the kindest zodiac signs
The smallest things make a huge difference and sometimes that thing is being kind. Kindness is a virtue that is seen less in people these days; however, it still exists in some form or the other. Where there are people who are meaner than mean girls, there are also people who want to make the world a better place and treat everyone with kindness. YourTango talks about three such zodiac signs who are genuinely the kindest.
Horoscope today, Sunday August 7: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
Love will have some surprises, but you are ready to embrace them. Even long-time couples can find out such sexy things about each other. And if you are single, someone you may not fancy on first meeting can offer romance that changes everything. So start the week with a smile!...
IN THIS ARTICLE
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
Capricorn traits: The best and worst characteristics if you have a Capricorn star sign
CAPRICORN is the tenth astrological sign of the zodiac. The sun transits this Earth sign from about December 22 to January 20 the following year. The Capricorn sign is ruled by Saturn, which is an element of earth, making the sign practical and grounding. The symbol consists of the head...
Horoscope: Lucky betting days and numbers for each Astrological sign
Are you ready to take a risk? Play some games of chance? Gamble? Well onlineunitedstatescasinos.com is ready to tempt and tease you by combining the Horoscope with some lucky numbers and day of the week to play. Time to take a whirl on the wheel of chance known as the Zodiac. Aries (March 21-April 19) USAT Lucky number: 9 Lucky day: TuesdayTaurus (April 20-May 20) (Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK) Lucky numbers: 5, 6 Lucky day: FridayGemini (May 21-June 20) Cincinnati Enquirer Lucky number: 14 Lucky day: WednesdayCancer (June 21-July 22) (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Lucky numbers: 2, 7 Lucky day: MondayLeo (July 23-August 22) Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 1 and 5 Lucky day: SundayVirgo (August 23-September 22) (STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images) Lucky number: 5 Lucky day: WednesdayLibra (September 23-October 22) Lucky numbers: 5, 6 or 9 Lucky day: FridayScorpio (October 23-November 21) (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Lucky numbers: 1 and 7 Lucky day: TuesdaySagittarius (November 22-December 21) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Lucky numbers: 3, 5 and 8 Lucky day: ThursdayCapricorn (December 22-January 19) Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 6 and 8 Lucky day: SaturdayAquarius (January 20-February 18) Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Lucky number: 3, 7 and 9 Lucky day: SaturdayPisces (February 19-March 20) MPS-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 3 and 7 Lucky day: Thursday11
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected
Click here to read the full article. Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it’s all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you’re starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won’t help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection
Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
Aquarius—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Outgrowing Your Circumstances & Embracing Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself, Aquarius, because this month almost guarantees major changes in your life! After all, your Aquarius August 2022 horoscope begins with a massive shakeup that hits close to home, so remember to take care of yourself when the going gets tough. On August 1, you’re jumping right into the chaos! This is when Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your fourth house of roots and family, which could leave you feeling uncomfortable when you should be feeling safe and protected. It may be time to leave behind some of the...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But It’s All Part Of A Divine Plan
Click here to read the full article. If it feels like everything is in flux, the astrology of the current moment validates it! It’s not everyday that change-maker Uranus connects with go-getter Mars and the North Node of Destiny, which just happened on July 31. Speaking of which, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of August 1 to 7, you’re still learning how to deal with these cosmic shifts. The only way out is through, but we’re all in this together. Are you ready? You’re smack dab in the middle of Leo season, which...
Scorpio—Your August Horoscope Wants To Show You Who You Can Trust & Who You Should Avoid
Click here to read the full article. You’re going through a lot right now, Scorpio! Trust your gut, because if something feels off, it probably is. Your Scorpio August 2022 horoscope begins on a rough note, because you’re still dealing with shakeups, breakups and makeups. Not every relationship is meant to last forever, so settle for nothing less than what you deserve. As Mars—your ruling planet—joins forces with erratic Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships on August 1, you’re beginning the month knowing that some of your relationships may not be on sturdy ground. Chances are, you’re sick of being...
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 8/08/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Find one point to agree on. This signals to embattled factions that you're committed to finding common ground. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You're fretting too much which is why it would be best to let a third party negotiate on your behalf. You'll get a better deal.
Pisces—Your August Horoscope Is Reminding You That Communication Is Key, So Be Honest
Click here to read the full article. If you’re getting into more arguments than you can count this month, you can blame it on astrology. After all, your Pisces August 2022 horoscope indicates that you may find yourself all wrapped up in a feisty quarrel, especially when it comes to your friends, siblings and neighbors. Take harsh words with a grain of salt, because apologies are already in the works. On August 1, Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with erratic Uranus in your third house of communication, which could lead to a rude encounter that triggers your defense mechanism. Remember—words are...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, As Long As They Go With The Flow
Click here to read the full article. There’s never a dull moment in the sky (and the current astro-weather proves it). If you can already feel the energetic shifts, you are not alone. Despite the celestial highs and lows, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of August 1 to 7, and if you happen to be one of them, you have every reason to do a victory dance! It’s been an exhilarating couple of days, thanks to the highly anticipated Uranus-North Node conjunction in Taurus that took place on July 31. Also known as the “Great Awakener,” Uranus is...
Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, August 2022
Scorpios are famously mysterious, but you won’t be slinking in the shadows this month, little scorpion, because the sun in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition! The spotlight is on you, and it’s a fantastic time to share your talents with the world. You may be gaining recognition for your talents and hard work, and new professional opportunities are coming your way. Themes like your career, reputation, and legacy are front at center for you at this time.
Comments / 0