SUBURBAN NEWS: Nineteen projects receive Community Development Block Grant funding from Montgomery County

aroundambler.com
Whitpain Township to hold West Ambler community meeting to offer the opportunity to review plans for park and Boys & Girls Club
Whitpain Township will host a West Ambler community meeting on Thursday, August 18th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Daniel Dowling American Legion Post #769 at 351 Maple Avenue. During the meeting, attendees are welcome to review plans and offer input on the Boys & Girls Club and...
Launch of Berks County Correctional Facility project website to serve as hub for updates
The County of Berks has announced that the Berks County Correctional Facility project website, bccf.countyofberks.com, is now available for the public to learn more about the vision behind the project and follow along in the planning process. The website will serve as the new hub for all information and updates on the project and is available in English and Spanish (bccf.countyofberks.com/es).
sanatogapost.com
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
wdac.com
Legislation Proposed On PA Hospital Acquisitions
HARRISBURG – Legislation is being proposed by some Chester County lawmakers to require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased in PA. A press conference was held at the former Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville which was one of two Chester County hospitals closed by Tower Health after a proposed sale was called off. The proposal would require the Department of Health to review applications, hold public hearings, and prepare impact statements on the effect of the buying and selling of health care services that the hospital or hospital system is providing. It would also require price transparency so that patients have full access to the costs of items and services provided. The Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals had provided quality community-based health care, emergency services, and behavioral health care along with good paying jobs. The two Chester County hospitals saw over 34,000 patients in their emergency rooms in 2020. The closures have also increased ambulance dispatch times, further lengthening 911 response times across the region. The legislation was introduced as House Bill 2704 in the PA House with a Senate version being drafted.
Encampment removed outside low-income townhomes that are set to be demolished in University City
A group of tenants and housing activists set up more than a dozen tents in the courtyard.
warminstertownship.org
Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022
The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
morethanthecurve.com
Pre-construction work to continue through August 11th along Ridge Pike in Whitemarsh and Springfield townships
Montgomery County has announced that pre-construction activities will continue on Ridge Pike between Crescent Avenue and Northwestern Avenue during the week of Monday, August 8th. Single lane closures with flagging will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from August 8-11 in various locations throughout the corridor for tree clearing and utility relocation.
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 8/8/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Greenwich Township on Interstate 78 between Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) for Construction Work...
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek to close for bridge deck replacement
PennDOT has announced Lobachsville Road Bridge over Pine Creek in Pike Township will be closed until November for bridge deck replacement. the Lobachsville Road Bridge sits between Long Lane/Bertolet Mill Road and Oysterdale Road. The posted detour will route traffic on Oysterdale Road, PA 73/Philadelphia Pike, and Bertolet Mill Road.
PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
morethanthecurve.com
Whitemarsh Police Department participating in Operation Nighthawk
The Whitemarsh Police Department is participating in the Pennsylvania State Police-organized Operation Nighthawk over the weekend of August 13th as a member of the Eastern Montgomery County Impaired Driving Task Force. Operation Nighthawk focuses on getting impaired drivers off the roadway. 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of Operation Nighthawk and...
Temple News
Temple Health joins regional health systems to purchase Chestnut Hill Hospital
Temple University Health System, along with local health systems including Redeemer Health and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, have agreed to purchase Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health a nonprofit health system, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “Together, our organizations bring the expertise, resources, operational excellence and skilled clinical care to...
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
Encampment Outside University City Townhomes Refuses To Budge, Despite Court Order Demanding Them To Move Out
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The encampment outside of University City townhomes in West Philadelphia is continuing to grow, despite a court order that demands they move out. The tents with human rights signs and other messages of hope and protest could soon become some residents’ new reality. “The symbolism of the tents for some person’s will not stand as simply as a symbol anymore,” Sheldon Davids said. “There are some person’s who will have to occupy tents.” Davids has stood in solidarity with his neighbors for nearly a month, protesting the sale and redevelopment of the townhomes at the intersection of 40th and Market...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
Delaware Valley experts, residents call ‘forever chemical’ health screening recommendations a ‘bold step’
Exposure to the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS has been linked to decreased infant and fetal growth, high cholesterol, an increased risk of kidney cancer, and a weakened immune system. So, tests that measure PFAS levels in blood should be offered to anyone likely to have a...
Philadelphia Health Department Declares Heat Advisory For Beginning Of Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat will remain in the Philadelphia region through the beginning of the workweek, prompting the city’s health department to declare a heat advisory. The heat advisory will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m. and last through Tuesday at 9 p.m. Monday’s high will climb up to 96 and Tuesday will see a high of 94. “The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” Health Commissioner Dr....
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
