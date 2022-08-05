ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Conway basketball star Chloe Clardy commits to Stanford

By Kyle Sutherland
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TeYC_0h6MRXtd00

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land

CONWAY — Combo guard Chloe Clardy announced Friday afternoon that she will continue her basketball career at Stanford University, choosing the Cardinal over Arizona, Florida State, NC State and Vanderbilt.

She had multiple offers nationally, including Arkansas. Clardy is the No. 1 player in the state for the class of 2023 and 28th-best prospect per the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings.

Clardy helped Conway to a 28-2 record and a quarterfinal finish in the Class 6A state tournament with the Wampus Cats climbing up No. 13 at one point in the ESPN national rankings. She put together another excellent season individually as she was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year, along with the SBLive Girls Basketball Player of the Year while averaging 24.5 points, 7 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game.

A three-time all-state selection, it was evident Clardy was going to be a star when she combined for more than 1,000 points during her seventh- and eighth-grade seasons. In her freshman year, she helped Conway to the state semifinals while being named to the all-tournament team of the prestigious Sandra Meadows Classic and surpassed the school’s single-season record for points with 685. That season, she averaged 26.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.5 steals per game.

After achieving it in junior high, it only took Clardy halfway through her sophomore year to eclipse 1,000 career high school points when the Wampus Cats finished their season in the semifinals before falling in a heartbreaking 57-56 loss to eventual 6A runner-up Fayetteville.

Clardy hopes to finish out her high school career with a state championship in her final high school run. The Wampus Cats were stunned by Little Rock Central last season after being the state’s unanimous top team throughout the season. Conway will once again be loaded, but so will the 6A-Central overall at the top with defending champion North Little Rock, Bryant, Cabot and Central, along with the addition of perennial Class 5A power Jonesboro.

