Putnam sheriff asks governor to use DEP to help remove abandoned, junk vehicles from property; Justice responds

woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
Pack leaving House heading to governor’s office
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Del. Larry Pack is leaving the House of Delegates to become a senior advisor to Gov. Jim Justice. Justice announced the appointment in a Monday morning news release. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Justice said. “He...
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
WVDOH awards contracts for seven paving projects throughout West Virginia
Wriston says DOT has auditing, accounting jobs available
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Transportation is looking for auditors and accountants. The agency announced Monday that it currently has 25 positions available. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said a job fair is set for Aug. 16 in Charleston. “It’s real important for folks to realize that...
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
Delegate Brandon Steele announces run for House Speaker
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Delegate Brandon Steele, a Republican from Raleigh County and current Chairman of the House Committee on Government Organization, announced that he will seek election as Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates after the November election. In a statement released today, Steele said, “Based...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment […]
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb Monday in West Virginia. The state reported 371 hospitalizations due to the virus, up 10 from the last report on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Intensive care admissions also increased by five to 69 while the number of people on ventilators remained at 19.
WVDOT is hiring accountants and auditors RIGHT NOW! Special hiring event scheduled!
New West Virginia law protects fossil fuel industry interests
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s new law that protects the coal and natural gas industries is suddenly getting nationwide attention. The law targets banks and other financial institutions that are defunding investments in coal, oil and natural gas. Those banks are also not loaning fossil fuel companies money, either. So, the state has already […]
Discussion of tax reduction plans continue as special session remains in time out
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Whether or not state leaders can come to an agreement on a tax cut plan remains to be seen but some of them have been talking about the possible melding of the House and Senate plans in the week plus since the legislature broke off their special session.
Lee projects teacher vacancies will top 1,500 in West Virginia this school year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With just weeks until school starts, districts across West Virginia are left with dozens of unfilled teaching positions. West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee predicts the problem will only get worse this fall. “I project those numbers to be over 1,500 this coming school year,”...
Clients claim Lincoln County lawyer cut off communication, stole money
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The people who trusted former Lincoln County Family Court Judge Scott Elswick are speaking out, saying they feel betrayed by their attorney. They are claiming he “ghosted” them when they needed his help the most. Elswick was a Family Court Judge in Lincoln County for 8 years until he left […]
Huntington residents homeless after fire
Crews are on scene at the 500 block Roby Rd. in Huntington for some apartments that are fully engulfed.
Active COVID-19 cases fall over the weekend in Monday’s DHHR report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia fell by 400 on Monday but remain above the 3,000 mark, the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported. The agency confirmed 3,057 active cases in the state in its Monday report, down from 3,414 active cases reported...
South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
New law requires WV students, staff to receive training on eating disorder prevention
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When West Virginia students and staff return to school this fall, they will be required to undergo training about the effects of self harm and eating disorders. The program is aimed at identifying warning signs, increasing prevention and providing treatment options. Drew McClanahan, director of Government...
Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
