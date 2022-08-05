Read on www.houstonpublicmedia.org
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge Latosha Lewis Payne Was the Focus of a Protest Launched by Art and Koffey Smith in Downtown HoustonAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Here's what Houston-area school districts are doing to keep students safe this year
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is assuring parents that student safety is at the top of his department's mind as the school year is set to begin. On Monday, Herman and school district police chiefs inside Precinct 4 got together to let parents...
'It's concerning' | Teachers, parents react to HISD not being prepared for active shooter
HOUSTON — With only 17 days left until HISD students and teachers return to the classroom, the superintendent's announcement that HISD police are not currently prepared for an active shooter is fueling more worries among teachers and parents. "It's concerning," said Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fort Bend County hosts emergency preparedness meeting
As greater Houston gets closer to the heart of hurricane season, Fort Bend County is hosting a meeting Monday night to give the community information on how to be prepared. County officials will also share how residents can get involved in taking on leadership roles organizing and preparing for natural disasters.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area mosques increase security amidst recent killings in Albuquerque
Houston-area mosques are beginning to increase security after four killings of Muslim men in the span of 10 days in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While the investigation into these murders is ongoing, law enforcement officials like Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner are already promoting more surveillance around mosques.
houstonpublicmedia.org
New Harris County pickleball courts to open as interest in sport grows
Three new pickleball courts will open in Harris County on Tuesday at the Weekley Community Center in Cypress. In addition to new courts, it will provide equipment, and regular lessons. The sport itself – a mix of badminton, ping pong and tennis – has increased in popularity over the past...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #1
CONROE, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Click2Houston.com
Woman charged in shootings of 2 sisters at SE Houston apartment complex in July, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a woman they said shot two sisters during an argument at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in July. The suspect, Melanie Bazan, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
KHOU
Houston woman accused in deadly California wreck appears in court
Nicole Linton appeared in court on Monday. She's accused of causing a wreck that killed multiple people last week.
Houston's Back 2 School Fest to bring students free school supplies for the upcoming school year
The event will be happening on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houston
A suspect was shot after leading police on a chase from Hitchcock, Texas in Galveston County to the 500 Block of N Shepherd in Houston. The chase started just after 1 a.m. and ended just before 2 a.m. on August 7, 2022. The suspect was shot after hitting an approaching officer with his vehicle.
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
pearland.com
Sorry but the City of Pearland - Animal Services is closed
Sorry but the City of Pearland - Animal Services is closed. Unfortunately due to circumstances out of the City of Pearland - Animal Services control, Pearland Animal Services will be resuming operations out of their old facility at 2002 Old Alvin Road. The new building has experienced some drainage issues in some of the outside kennels. They know fixing this will be disturbing to the animals and therefore have decided to move them back until construction is done. They look forward to returning to the new Shari D. Coleman Pearland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center soon. They will be closed on Monday, August 8th and Tuesday August 9th, to facilitate the move but will be available to respond to calls for service.
Harris Co. commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
A system of all-electronic tollways is safer, more efficient and less costly to manage than staffed toll plazas, head of communications for HCTRA said.
thevindicator.com
Dayton, the good, the bad, and the ugly
It was quite an eye-opening experience at last week's Dayton City Council meeting as City Manager Steve Floyd laid out the good, the bad, and the ugly facing the community. Floyd opened the meeting with a lengthy report that looked at the hard times at hand and some solutions to those problems while pointing to several positives along the way.
Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
15-year-old becomes youngest Sam Houston State University graduate
According to SHSU, Nehemiah Juniel was just 13 years old when he received his associates degree, and now, at 15, received his bachelor's degree in health sciences.
News Channel 25
Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police
HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
hellowoodlands.com
The Stand To Open First Texas Location in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Stand “American Classics Redefined,” a fast-casual concept focused on crafting high-quality food with premiere ingredients, will open its first Texas location in The Woodlands at 2000 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite F-700. Founded in 2003, The Stand opened its first location in Encino,...
$5.2M historic Houston home is a monument to mid-century modern
Frank Lloyd Wright's protégé and friend, Karl Kamrath, built the house to be his personal residence.
