Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Fort Bend County hosts emergency preparedness meeting

As greater Houston gets closer to the heart of hurricane season, Fort Bend County is hosting a meeting Monday night to give the community information on how to be prepared. County officials will also share how residents can get involved in taking on leadership roles organizing and preparing for natural disasters.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area mosques increase security amidst recent killings in Albuquerque

Houston-area mosques are beginning to increase security after four killings of Muslim men in the span of 10 days in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While the investigation into these murders is ongoing, law enforcement officials like Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner are already promoting more surveillance around mosques.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #1

CONROE, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families

HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Sorry but the City of Pearland - Animal Services is closed

Sorry but the City of Pearland - Animal Services is closed. Unfortunately due to circumstances out of the City of Pearland - Animal Services control, Pearland Animal Services will be resuming operations out of their old facility at 2002 Old Alvin Road. The new building has experienced some drainage issues in some of the outside kennels. They know fixing this will be disturbing to the animals and therefore have decided to move them back until construction is done. They look forward to returning to the new Shari D. Coleman Pearland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center soon. They will be closed on Monday, August 8th and Tuesday August 9th, to facilitate the move but will be available to respond to calls for service.
PEARLAND, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton, the good, the bad, and the ugly

It was quite an eye-opening experience at last week's Dayton City Council meeting as City Manager Steve Floyd laid out the good, the bad, and the ugly facing the community. Floyd opened the meeting with a lengthy report that looked at the hard times at hand and some solutions to those problems while pointing to several positives along the way.
DAYTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer

This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police

HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
hellowoodlands.com

The Stand To Open First Texas Location in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Stand “American Classics Redefined,” a fast-casual concept focused on crafting high-quality food with premiere ingredients, will open its first Texas location in The Woodlands at 2000 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite F-700. Founded in 2003, The Stand opened its first location in Encino,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

