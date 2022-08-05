MLB odds: Blue Jays vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022

Read on clutchpoints.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
FOX Sports
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gives Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over Twins
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after arguing with umpires.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB World Reacts To Controversial Twins vs. Blue Jays Call
A questionable call in the Twins-Blue Jays game had Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli livid on Sunday. After a Blue Jays runner was initially ruled out on a play at the plate, the call was later overturned because catcher Gary Sanchez didn't allow the runner a path to score. However, Baldelli...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Star Anthony Davis Headlines This Celtics-Lakers Trade
Some NBA rivalries are fleeting. On the other hand, some are sacred. No amount of time could pass that would heal the wounds some franchises have inflicted on each other. Such is the rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. In fact, it’s the greatest rivalry in the history of the NBA – if not American sports in general.
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles
As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level. The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will […] The post Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks recently lost an integral part of their squad via free agency when Jalen Brunson decided to join the New York Knicks. This time around, it seems like it’s the Mavs who have been snooping around after reports confirm that they have successfully agreed to a deal with a high-ranking executive from the […] The post REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Washington Nationals will look to avoid the four-game sweep as they finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick. The Phillies blasted the Nationals 11-5 on Saturday. Things started...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Twins play the Blue Jays with 2-1 series lead
Toronto Blue Jays (59-48, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (57-50, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 3.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (2-5, 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -159, Twins +136; over/under...
3 changes Yankees must make to snap out of midseason funk
The New York Yankees started the 2022 MLB season on an absolute tear, dominating throughout the opening months of the campaign. After setting a 120-win pace for themselves out the gate, the Yankees have fallen back down to earth. Since July 3, the Yankees are 11-18 and just got swept for the first time all […] The post 3 changes Yankees must make to snap out of midseason funk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jays top Twins on overturned call in 10th; Baldelli ejected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday and split the four-game series. Merrifield was originally called out at the plate trying to score the game-winning run, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to have interfered with Merrifield. “It’s one of the worst moments I think we’ve seen of umpiring in any game I’ve ever been a part of in baseball, and I think it was pathetic what just played out,” said Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli, who was ejected for arguing the call, the eighth time in his career he was thrown out of a game and third this season. Replay officials ruled Sanchez did not establish a clear lane for Merrifield, whose right foot collided with Sanchez’s left leg as he slid into home plate. The out would have ended the inning.
Saquon Barkley sparks flames for Giants’ wild training camp brawl
Punches were thrown at New York Giants’ practice on Monday. Giants Wire reported that an overly-aggressive hit from running back Saquon Barkley sparked the fire and led to a fight at practice. Center Jon Feliciano, LB Tae Crowder, LB Cam Brown, and offensive coordinator Bobby Johnson headlined the Giants’ brawl.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Blue Jays vs Orioles and Two Other Games to Target)
Bang bang, I didn't make a fool of myself yesterday! After publicly expressing appreciation for advice my partner's dad gave me, I went 3-0 on No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets. I was a bit nervous to be honest, so let's hope these good...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twins top Blue Jays 7-3 behind clutch Polanco, strong ’pen
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s bullpen — and prospect of staying in first place — took a badly needed turn this week for the better. The trade deadline produced some true relief for them. Jorge Polanco had a pair of two-out RBIs and Jose Miranda homered for...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0