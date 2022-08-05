ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Fire responds to two suspicious incidents

A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. |. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Coffee City has first council meeting in months

Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw. Multiple shell casings were found on scene along with one weapon. No suspects can be identified at this time. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects. Updated: 12 hours ago. KTRE'S Avery Gorman...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
TYLER, TX
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Smith County, TX
KLTV

1 person shot on West Morris Street in Tyler

A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects. Updated: 5 hours...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Maine's Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help

Mayor Frank Serrato said he's “relieved for the citizens, myself, the council members, because there is unity here." He also made a personal announcement. Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Multiple shell casings were found on scene along with...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
LONGVIEW, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting Monday afternoon on W. Morris Street in Tyler. According to Tyler police, they responded at 3:14 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of W. Morris Street. Police said upon arrival one victim was found in the street...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Missing Smith County teen found dead in nearby pool

(UPDATE) — Kaegan Wright, the Smith County teen who went missing Saturday afternoon, was located later in the evening and appeared to have drowned in a nearby pool. At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County deputies responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival, they were informed […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith gives speech at Deputy Bustos' funeral

Video shows the large funeral procession for fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Following the funeral service, the procession took Bustos to Memorial Park Cemetery just outside of Tyler. KTRE'S Avery Gorman is at the Neches River speaking about ANARA, who is training volunteers to check the water quality in...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler ‘shoot out,’ police say

UPDATE: One man died from a shoot out in Tyler on Monday, said Tyler police. Officials discovered the man in the street with a gunshot wound, and he later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The other victim transported himself to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at the moment. If anyone […]
TYLER, TX

