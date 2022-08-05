Rams win SB LVII, Cowboys miss playoffs; Colin's bold NFL predictions | THE HERD

Read on www.foxsports.com
Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
Melvin Gordon feels Broncos are 'top-tier' team
The Denver Broncos are Colin Cowherd's pick to win the AFC West. Denver possibly made the biggest splash in the offseason when it traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Over the last four seasons, he's ranked second in the league in passer rating (106.3), and adding him to a roster with former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers (Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton) plus emerging young talent (Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams), it's understandable to think the Broncos can win the division — a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kareem Hunt's trade request declined by Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. Hunt's trade request was reported by Cleveland.com, which noted that the Browns have denied Hunt's plea to play elsewhere. Hunt, a free agent after the 2022 season, had not been practicing at the onset of training camp in hopes of...
Five quarterback solutions for Los Angeles Rams in 2022
The Los Angeles Rams may be entering a sticky situation as their preseason gets underway. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is
Cowboys Line Had A Rough Practice: NFL Fans React
It's early August, and Dallas Cowboys fans are already fretting over brief clips from training camp. Clarence Hill Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that the offensive line struggled to provide Dak Prescott a clean pocket during Saturday's practice. He provided footage of one such non-contact "sack" during the day.
Jimmy Garoppolo To Rams? NFL World Reacts To Speculation
Could we see San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo go to the Los Angeles Rams? Well, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk certainly thinks so. Since Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury that could linger, Florio believes the team would be wise to consider bringing in Garoppolo. That is, of course, if the 49ers cut him.
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Best moments
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Saturday. Hall of Fame induction is the greatest individual honor that can be bestowed upon a player once his career comes to an end, and former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler — a four-time All-Pro who helped the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI — explained why.
Odell Beckham Jr. interested in joining Buffalo Bills
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best players remaining on the NFL free-agent market. Is he interested in signing with the Buffalo Bills?. That's what Beckham hinted at in an Instagram response to linebacker Von Miller, who signed with the Bills this offseason. Miller had posted a...
Why the Oklahoma Sooners will exceed preseason expectations & Big 12 predictions | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young predicts which teams in the Big 12 will exceed their preseason win totals according to FoxBet, which includes the Oklahoma Sooners, West Viriginia, and Kansas. RJ also predicts which teams in the Big 12 will fall short of their preseason win totals, including the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Kansas State, and TCU.
What would be LeBron James' best NFL position?
It's time to talk about it again. When the NBA was months into its lockout in 2011, NBA superstar LeBron James received offers to try out for NFL clubs. His favorite team as a kid, the Dallas Cowboys, offered him a shot, and the Seattle Seahawks sent him a jersey with his name on it in hopes of garnering an appearance by the King.
NBA・
Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson highlight Cowherd's 'Col' of Fame
The NFL's Hall of Fame season just concluded with Saturday's induction ceremony. There are plenty of active players and coaches, of course, with legitimate aspirations to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but the final tally will be a select few. That means some of today's best will be excluded from the prestigious honor.
How linebacker Anthony Barr fits Cowboys’ defensive scheme
OXNARD, Calif. — It has to feel strange going from "The Guy" to "the new guy." In a world that changes as rapidly as the NFL, Anthony Barr had only ever played for the team that drafted him. The four-time Pro Bowler spent eight years with the Minnesota Vikings, signing three different contracts to remain in purple and gold.
Which Big 12 team can compete for CFP? Oklahoma, Texas, OSU or Baylor? | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young predicts which players in the Big 12 will have a breakout year in 2022, and which team is the best bet to have to “put money in the bag.” Then, RJ explains why only one team out of the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas, Oklahoma State Cowboys, or Baylor Bears will realistically compete for the College Football Playoff. Finally, RJ predicts which team will win the Big 12 Conference Championship game.
Kevin Harvick holds off Bubba Wallace to snap winless streak
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick went 65 races without a win prior to Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. So when he took the lead on pit road with 38 laps remaining and then outpaced the field, he was elated just to have a trophy, let alone earn a berth to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicks 65-yard FG in practice
Some kickers can't even hit 65-yard field goals. And Chiefs safety Justin Reid made a host of professional kickers (who won't be named) look paltry Sunday at the team's practice, showing off his leg power with a 65-yard boot that split the uprights. The conversion was audibly impressive for the...
Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
Is Patriots' offensive plan hurting Mac Jones' development?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has everyone's attention in New England, especially the trio of coaches who now form the team's offensive brain trust. After longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Raiders, New England did not name a new OC for the 2022 season. During training camp, the Patriots have rotated offensive play-callers from Bill Belichick to Matt Patricia to Joe Judge.
Why haven't Panthers named Baker Mayfield starting QB?
The Carolina Panthers aren't in a rush to name a starting quarterback for the regular season as they open up the preseason on Saturday. Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday he's "not putting a timetable on the quarterback position" until after the team's Week 2 preseason game against the Patriots on Aug. 19.
Tua Tagovailoa under more intense microscope in Miami
Tua Tagovailoa might be a mild-mannered quarterback. The Miami Dolphins star might not be the loudest man in the room. But the mere mention of his name — the mere categorization of him as a star — is enough to stir controversy. Tagovailoa would never overreact. And yet...
Danny Amendola on the changes to Patriots coaching staff | THE HERD
Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola discusses the New England Patriots coaching staff and reports that Mac Jones is "struggling" in camp. "I don't necessarily understand why there's no OC or DC but it's probably a tactical thing."
