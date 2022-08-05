ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in crash on I-96 off-ramp in Lansing

By Andrew Birkle
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a crash on the I-96 off-ramp at South Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday night, Lansing police said.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers from the Lansing Police Department were sent to the area for a rollover accident.

When the officers arrived, they found the car and a passenger who had been ejected from the car and was unresponsive.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver and another person who was in the car suffered from minor injuries.

Lansing police have identified the man who died as 23-year-old Jonathan Diaz-Puertas.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 517-483-4600.

WLNS

WLNS

