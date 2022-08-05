New program allows people with misdemeanor warrants to get them recalled, get new court date

If you have an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor, you now have the chance to get it recalled and get a new court date.

The Urban League is offering help with the program -- which has 60 different municipalities participating -- at this weekend's Urban Expo at the America's Center. Vice President James Clark told KMOX that they want to lift the burden from people who are accused of committing minor offenses.

"These are everything from traffic, to not having your grass cut," Clark said. "Just things that prevent you from getting employment, prevent you from signing a lease with a reputable landlord, if you have an outstanding warrant you can't enroll your child in a daycare center."

Clark said applicants will attend a 20-minute program to learn about the process.

"They will then receive the warrant recall voucher that they will fill out at the America Center," he said. "They will take that voucher to the participating municipality who will lift their warrant and give them another court date."

While the program won't clear people's charges, Clark said it's meant to give people another chance.

"You will still be responsible for all fines and for all court costs," he explained. "This will alleviate you from having to be booked, having to post bond, so this is a non-threatening way for you to re-engage the courts."

The warrant program is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 at America's Center.