Presidential Election

Some top Democratic donors are disenchanted with Biden. So far, Trump has kept them from fleeing.

By Jonathan Allen
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
ijadf
2d ago

Disenchanted is an understatement. They only say they support him so it doesn't completely destroy the party.

ChosenOne
2d ago

I understand why Biden should not run again but what makes me laugh is those who say Harris can be President

What, Me Worry?
2d ago

Jimmy Carter #2! Jimmy Carter #2! History won't record Jimmy as the worst President! Go Jimmy!

MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
Fox News

Herschel Walker ripped by Washington Post column claiming America has 'lost its mind' if he wins in Georgia

Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker is under fire yet again, this time from a Washington Post column challenging his integrity and contrasting his alleged "craziness" to Sen. Raphael Warnock's "competence." "While Walker wanders along the campaign trail, Walker’s Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, has concentrated on emphasizing...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
