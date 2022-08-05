Some top Democratic donors are disenchanted with Biden. So far, Trump has kept them from fleeing.

Read on www.nbcnews.com
2d ago
Disenchanted is an understatement. They only say they support him so it doesn't completely destroy the party.
ChosenOne
2d ago
I understand why Biden should not run again but what makes me laugh is those who say Harris can be President
What, Me Worry?
2d ago
Jimmy Carter #2! Jimmy Carter #2! History won't record Jimmy as the worst President! Go Jimmy!
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Progressive Democrat Turns on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Being 'Absent'
"I have not spoken to my congressperson in months. Maybe more than a year?" tweeted state Senator Jessica Ramos.
Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall
Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
Sen John Kennedy says Biden is like an old Buick: 'Some days he starts, and other days he doesn't'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., went after President Biden Wednesday on "Hannity" for failing to get inflation under control and for mismanaging "COVID, the border and energy independence." JOHN KENNEDY: Well, President Biden is clearly struggling. He struggled today in the Middle East and I take no joy in that. I...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Here's who would take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties as president
Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. He has "very mild" symptoms. The White House says he will "continue to work in isolation until he tests negative." A long list of people are in line to take over if he can't perform his duties, beginning with VP Kamala Harris.
Ted Cruz says Trump announcing 2024 run would 'significantly' clear GOP field
TAMPA, Fla. – Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday that if former President Donald Trump announces he's running for president in 2024, it would lead to many other candidates deciding against their own presidential bids. Cruz, R-Texas, spoke to Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa....
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
AOL Corp
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Russian senator mocks Kamala Harris for introducing herself with gender pronouns
A Russian politician slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday in response to a viral clip where she referred to herself using the pronoun "she" and explaining to a group of people that she is a woman wearing a blue suit. "Kamala Harris said that her pronoun is ‘she’ and...
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
MSNBC
Loose-lipped Steve Bannon suggests another facet of Trump's central role in Capitol attack
Evidence presented in Tuesday's January 6th hearing appears to fit a pattern of Steve Bannon talking on his podcast about Donald Trump's plans immediately after Bannon talks with Trump - and another possible indication of Trump's direct role in the attack on the Capitol. July 14, 2022.
Jesse Watters: With Dems saying Biden has to go, is Michelle Obama making a run for the White House?
Fox News host Jesse Watters weighed in on President Biden's plummeting poll numbers as members of the Democratic Party appear to be jockeying for the 2024 nomination on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's a legend in his own mind and doesn't think he's going anywhere. It's not like...
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
New York Times columnist writes the country will 'collapse' if Trump isn't prosecuted
The New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Charles M. Blow Sunday that called for the prosecution of former president and prospective 2024 GOP front-runner Donald Trump. The piece, titled "We Can't Afford Not to Prosecute Trump," argued that the 45th president a "political predator." "With the conclusion of...
Herschel Walker ripped by Washington Post column claiming America has 'lost its mind' if he wins in Georgia
Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker is under fire yet again, this time from a Washington Post column challenging his integrity and contrasting his alleged "craziness" to Sen. Raphael Warnock's "competence." "While Walker wanders along the campaign trail, Walker’s Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, has concentrated on emphasizing...
People
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
NBC News
