Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body of a missing man has been found.
Victor Huff, 47, was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood .
Authorities have not released any details surrounding his death.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Cleveland Homicide Detectives at 216- 623-5464.
