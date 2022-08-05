Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body of a missing man has been found.

Victor Huff, 47, was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood .

Authorities have not released any details surrounding his death.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Cleveland Homicide Detectives at 216- 623-5464.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.