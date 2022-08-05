ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland

By Peggy Gallek, Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body of a missing man has been found.

Victor Huff, 47, was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood .

Authorities have not released any details surrounding his death.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Cleveland Homicide Detectives at 216- 623-5464.

Comments / 43

Dawn Holcombe
3d ago

Let's try to remember he was someone's family member. Remember respect before a comment is made please. How sad .... It's no joke.

Reply
28
Don Zestell
3d ago

there's a lot of grown men & women disappearing, as much as the children. I don't know what's going on, sex trafficking, human sacrifice, I do know who & what's behind it end isn't going to be pretty

Reply(3)
22
VSDSLPKK
2d ago

Sad.. another person dead for no reason...even if drugs were involved the fact that someone can kill a human and just disguard their body as if they were trash is aweful. They need to start putting cameras everywhere and constantly be watching communities (I think Europe does this) and harsher punishments for the offenders. RIP sir, hugs to your family!

Reply
3
 

